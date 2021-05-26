Antonio Conte Leaves Serie A Champion Inter Milan After Two Seasons
Less than a month after leading Inter Milan to its first Serie A title in 11 years, manager Antonio Conte will be leaving the club by mutual consent, the club announced. The former Chelsea manager arrived at Inter in the summer of 2019 and led the club to a second-place finish in his first season, just one point behind former club Juventus. Conte finished the job this season, leading Inter to its first Serie A title since 2010 with a 12-point gap over runner-up AC Milan.www.chatsports.com