Antonio Conte Leaves Serie A Champion Inter Milan After Two Seasons

By SI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a month after leading Inter Milan to its first Serie A title in 11 years, manager Antonio Conte will be leaving the club by mutual consent, the club announced. The former Chelsea manager arrived at Inter in the summer of 2019 and led the club to a second-place finish in his first season, just one point behind former club Juventus. Conte finished the job this season, leading Inter to its first Serie A title since 2010 with a 12-point gap over runner-up AC Milan.

SoccerPosted by
newschain

Juventus beat Inter Milan in five-goal thriller to boost Champions League hopes

Juventus boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as they beat Inter Milan 3-2 with a late penalty from Juan Cuadrado. Cristiano Ronaldo put Juve ahead against the Serie A champions in the 24th minute, knocking in a rebound after his spot-kick had been saved by Samir Handanovic, before Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty at the other end 11 minutes later.
UEFACharlotteObserver.com

Milan has to wait until final day for Champions League fate

AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus will have to wait until the final day of the season to see which two teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, could only draw 0-0 against Cagliari on Sunday to leave it level on points with Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 2-0 at Fiorentina.
Soccersempremilan.com

Official: Milan vs. Cagliari starting XIs – one change from Torino win; visitors avoid rotating

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has made one change to his starting XI to face Cagliari compared to the team that beat Torino 7-0. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be in goal protected by a back four of Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez from right to left. Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie will be the midfield double pivot with Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz and Hakan Calhanoglu as the trident behind Ante Rebic, who will look to build on his 12-minute hat-trick in midweek as the centre-forward in Ibrahimovic’s absence.
UEFAsempremilan.com

MN: Without top four Milan’s plans change – Pioli unsafe, swap deals, loans and big departures

AC Milan were unable to take advantage of the position they found themselves in on Sunday night as they failed to beat Cagliari at San Siro. As MilanNews writes, the Rossoneri – on Sunday 23 May – will play for qualification for the next Champions League in Bergamo against Atalanta. The team cannot rely on what Napoli and Juventus will do or watch on; the team need to win. After wasting their ‘match point’ against Leonardo Semplici’s side, another one is in hand against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, who will play in the cup final on Wednesday night.
Soccerdailyjournal.net

Juve beats Inter to keep alive CL bid, Atalanta qualifies

ROME — Juventus kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes by winning at Serie A champion Inter Milan 3-2 on Saturday, when Atalanta clinched a place in Europe’s premier competition. Atalanta consolidated second place in Serie A with a thrilling 4-3 win at Genoa and can no longer finish outside...
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli on Cagliari setback: We can't dwell on this

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli admits their 0-0 draw with Cagliari was a setback. The result leaves Milan's top four chances in the balance ahead of the final game of the season. It means they go into the final round against Atalanta with 76 points, the same as Napoli, and...
UEFAsempremilan.com

Official: Date and time for Milan’s Champions League decider against Atalanta confirmed

It has been confirmed that AC Milan will play Atalanta on Sunday night in what could well be a must-win game to secure a top four place. After wasting their ‘match point’ against Leonardo Semplici’s Cagliari side last night at San Siro, another one is in hand against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, who will play in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night.
Soccersempremilan.com

GdS: Rebic, Leao and Mandzukic battling to start vs. Atalanta – the pros and cons of each

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli must once again choose from three players to step in and be the centre-forward on Sunday against Atalanta, but this time he cannot get it wrong. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic out until the end of the season due to a knee injury, Pioli has been left to choose between Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao and Mario Mandzukic as his replacement for the game against Atalanta, in which the Rossoneri know only a win guarantees them a spot in the top four. La Gazzetta dello Sport have taken note of the pros and cons of each…
Soccersempremilan.com

Three stats highlight just how worrying Milan’s home form has been in 2020-21

The extent of AC Milan’s home struggles during the 2020-21 season have been made clear with three key statistics. As MilanLive writes, the number of points won at home by Milan in the current season is just 30. In this statistic, the Rossoneri are seventh in Serie A in terms of home form, with only 3 points more than Sampdoria obtained on their own field. Eight wins, six draws and five defeats in 19 home games.
UEFACBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Cuadrado saves Old Lady's Champions League hopes after wild final ten minutes

With Juventus' Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread, guess who got into the box to win a penalty kick and fire The Old Lady to a crucial 3-2 win over Serie A champs Inter Milan on Matchday 37? No, it wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo. In a match that featured three penalty kicks, two red cards, two late goals and Ronaldo being substituted off 70 minutes in after scoring his 777th career goal, Juan Cuadrado scored his second goal in what could salvage the season for the club. He marched into the box and was taken down by Ivan Perisic for a foul that will be considered controversial by most. Take a look:
UEFAYardbarker

“Until the end!!!” Chiellini reacts to Juventus’ win over Inter

Giorgio Chiellini has reacted to Juventus’ 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Derby’d’Italia. The Bianconeri faced the Serie A winners knowing that only a win will keep their slim Champions League hopes alive until the last game of the season. They started the match well and took the lead,...