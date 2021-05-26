Memorial Day: represents more than normal this year

I read your article [about the gun range protest] today (18 June 2021). People have the right to assemble as they wish to protest issues they feel strongly about. However, here is something to think about. The Pearl Harbor attack began WWII for America and America on December 7, 1941, or the next day had the luxury of enough time to take civilians off the street, process them and provide them with as much training that could be crammed in a short period before sending them off into harm’s way. Today there is no time for training civilians off the street. The only backup-ready forces trained to fight are the National Guard and the Reserve Forces. These forces must have adequate gun ranges of all kinds somewhere reasonably close by in order to maintain their combat readiness.