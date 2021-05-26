Memorial Day: represents more than normal this year
Remembrance and renewal is the focus this week as we discuss what Memorial Day means to so many of us. Originally known as Decoration Day, our nation first set aside a day to recognize those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of liberty just following the Civil War in 1868. As they were rebuilding this nation and healing the wounds of families torn apart, Americans chose to come together to honor and remember those who answered America’s call to service and paid the ultimate price.www.laruecountyherald.com