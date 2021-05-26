Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Memorial Day: represents more than normal this year

laruecountyherald.com
 2021-05-26

Remembrance and renewal is the focus this week as we discuss what Memorial Day means to so many of us. Originally known as Decoration Day, our nation first set aside a day to recognize those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of liberty just following the Civil War in 1868. As they were rebuilding this nation and healing the wounds of families torn apart, Americans chose to come together to honor and remember those who answered America’s call to service and paid the ultimate price.

www.laruecountyherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Remembrance#Americans#Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Albuquerque, NMkunm.org

No More Normal: Free-ish?

One hundred and fifty-eight years ago, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, putting an end to slavery in the United States. News traveled slowly in those days—no social media to spread the word. But this executive order took an especially long time to get to all corners of the country: two-and-a-half years, in fact. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, where the last enslaved people were told of their freedoms. From that moment on, African Americans have celebrated June 19 as the end of slavery in their communities, towns and cities. What do they celebrate? Freedom for one. There is also a theme of remembering our ancestors who survived almost unfathomable hardships so that we can be here, today.
Public HealthPosted by
WFAE

After More Than A Year Of Social Distancing, Is It Time To Shake Hands?

Have you done this yet? We finally went to dinner at somebody's house a couple of weeks ago. We were vaccinated, they were vaccinated, all seemed fine, but there was still the question of shaking hands when we arrived. In this case, we all ended up hugging. In some other cases, we've been doing elbow bumps or still that awkward wave from six feet away. Resuming handshakes can feel like a big step. So what is this moment like for politicians who shake hands all day long? That's where John Lee of our member station WYPR in Baltimore begins his story.
Festivalleelanaunews.com

A return to ‘normal’ for Independence Day

I hope all the guys out there had as great a Father’s Day as I did. Thank you to my family. Happy summer and this year I really mean it. Last summer was a bummer and just about a lost cause. But we’re back!! Our Fourth of July celebrations will begin on, of all dates, the Third of July. The […]
Homelessantigotimes.com

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

The 4th of July should connote special feelings for Americans. We can speak, pray, earn, spend, and live freely. When we live within the rules, we have wide latitude to live our lives. And for those of us who step outside the rules, there are established procedures that try, however imperfectly, to apply the law with fairness and impartiality.
Dupage County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Today in History

Today is Friday, June 25, the 176th day of 2021. There are 189 days left in the year. On June 25, 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional. On this date:. In 1788, Virginia ratified the U.S....
Presidential ElectionPost Register

Opinion: The US was born by parliamentary procedure

The U.S. is a nation born by orderly parliamentary procedure, not by a mob. There are many complaints these days about rules and structures, such as having a trial before lynch-mobbing people accused of misconduct, tearing down statues and the Electoral College for the election of the president. Thus, let’s look at history as we approach Independence Day.
Politicsdeeside.com

Flintshire politicians join forces to celebrate Armed Forces Day

Flintshire politicians, Hannah Blythyn and Jack Sargeant have come together to thank the armed forces community on Armed Forces Day 2021, for their contribution to society. Held on the last Saturday of June each year, Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to reflect upon and recognise those who have Served and those who continue to Serve and the contribution made to our communities and country.
Bourne, MAcapenews.net

Gun Range Protest Planned - Letter

I read your article [about the gun range protest] today (18 June 2021). People have the right to assemble as they wish to protest issues they feel strongly about. However, here is something to think about. The Pearl Harbor attack began WWII for America and America on December 7, 1941, or the next day had the luxury of enough time to take civilians off the street, process them and provide them with as much training that could be crammed in a short period before sending them off into harm’s way. Today there is no time for training civilians off the street. The only backup-ready forces trained to fight are the National Guard and the Reserve Forces. These forces must have adequate gun ranges of all kinds somewhere reasonably close by in order to maintain their combat readiness.
Worldworcesterobserver.co.uk

Raising the flags in support

MILITARY personnel and councillors joined shoppers on the High Street to observe the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag over the Guildhall. Deputy Mayor of Worcester Coun Adrian Gregson was joined by dignitaries for the poignant ceremony, which saw the flag raised on buildings such as the Guildhall among other famous landmarks around the UK ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday (June 26).
PoliticsHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for June 25

On June 25, 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional. In 1788, Virginia ratified the U.S. Constitution. In 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians...
United Nationscochranetimespost.ca

Baranyai: More soul-searching, less flag-waving this Canada Day

“As a brown woman, do not move too quickly or suddenly, do not raise your voice, do not make a scene, maintain eye contact, and don’t hide your hands.”. I’m haunted by these lessons from personal experience, shared by Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq. They bear a striking resemblance to “the talk” many African-American parents give their kids on surviving traffic stops. In her farewell message, Qaqqaq described being stopped by security regularly, and having guards jog down the hallway after her, as she entered her workplace: the House of Commons.
Aerospace & Defensescoopnest.com

fighter squadrons

US F-35B fighter jets flew combat missions over the #MiddleEast this week after taking off from a #British aircraft carrier, marking the first time the #US military has done so since the Allies teamed up in World War II. Report by @KeyserZachary. How Moscow’s iconic fighter brands are targeting tougher...
Militarythisdayinaviation.com

27 June 1940

27 June 1940: Acting Flight Lieutenant James William Elias Davies, Royal Air Force, a fighter pilot assigned to No. 79 Squadron at Biggin Hill, was scheduled to be presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross on this date. Instead, he was assigned to lead a flight of three Hawker Hurricanes as escort to reconnaissance aircraft on a mission to Saint-Valery-sur-Somme, just across the English Channel. Flight Lieutenant Davies was flying Hurricane Mk.I P3591.
Militarylincolnshireworld.com

School workshops help children cope with military life

As part of a nationwide virtual roadshow being delivered by the charity throughout June, children from Digby, Sleaford, Leasingham and Nocton who have parents currently serving in the British Armed Forces logged in together to explore some of the unique challenges they might experience such as having a parent deployed overseas and regularly having to move home and school.
MilitaryIdaho8.com

POW and MIA in Iraq and Afghanistan Fast Facts

Here’s a look at US POW/MIA’s in Iraq and Afghanistan from 1991 to present. January 17, 1991 – During the first night of Operation Desert Storm, Navy pilot Lt. Cmdr. Michael Scott Speicher is shot down over Iraq. He is initially declared MIA. July 2009 – A crash site is...
Public Healthwqcs.org

After More Than A Year Of Social Distancing, Is It Time To Shake Hands?

Have you done this yet? We finally went to dinner at somebody's house a couple of weeks ago. We were vaccinated, they were vaccinated, all seemed fine, but there was still the question of shaking hands when we arrived. In this case, we all ended up hugging. In some other cases, we've been doing elbow bumps or still that awkward wave from six feet away. Resuming handshakes can feel like a big step. So what is this moment like for politicians who shake hands all day long? That's where John Lee of our member station WYPR in Baltimore begins his story.
Public HealthNPR

After More Than A Year Of Social Distancing, Is It Time To Shake Hands?

Have you done this yet? We finally went to dinner at somebody's house a couple of weeks ago. We were vaccinated, they were vaccinated, all seemed fine, but there was still the question of shaking hands when we arrived. In this case, we all ended up hugging. In some other cases, we've been doing elbow bumps or still that awkward wave from six feet away. Resuming handshakes can feel like a big step. So what is this moment like for politicians who shake hands all day long? That's where John Lee of our member station WYPR in Baltimore begins his story.