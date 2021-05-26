Two Injured In Crash Involving Motorcycle Near Spring Valley

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The name of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Rochester early Sunday has been released. Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Todd Lorne Banks Jr. of Rochester. His identity was officially confirmed during an autopsy Monday. Police say Banks and another 28-year-old Rochester man were shot while playing a game of dice on a downtown sidewalk. The other man was in critical but stable condition at last report.