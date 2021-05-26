Cancel
Spring Valley, MN

Two Injured In Crash Involving Motorcycle Near Spring Valley

By Luke Lonien
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 14 days ago
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle vs. car crash north of Spring Valley Tuesday afternoon. According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, the crash occurred on Fillmore County Road 8 near the intersection with Mower/Fillmore Road north of Spring Valley just after 4 p.m. Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash, along with Spring Valley Ambulance and Fire Departments. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Their names have not been released.

Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Shooting Victim ID’d; Police Announce Surveillance Plan

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The name of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Rochester early Sunday has been released. Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Todd Lorne Banks Jr. of Rochester. His identity was officially confirmed during an autopsy Monday. Police say Banks and another 28-year-old Rochester man were shot while playing a game of dice on a downtown sidewalk. The other man was in critical but stable condition at last report.
Rochester, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Motorcycle Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in rural southeast Olmsted County. The sheriff’s office says 59-year-old Bradley Nelson was riding on 60th Ave SE around 4:15 pm when his bike collided with the small SUV as it pulled out from Easy St.
Rochester, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Fire Reported Early Saturday At Rochester Restaurant

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire was reported early Saturday at a Rochester pizza restaurant. The Rochester Fire Dept. says a 911 call was received around 1:30 am from the Pizza Hut restaurant at 2001 W Frontage Rd. Highway 52 NW. RFD says An employee reports “a light fixture was on fire and the ceiling was melting.”
Stewartville, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Injury Crash on I-90 Southwest of Stewartville

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM NEWS) - A single-vehicle crash last night in Mower County sent an Albert Lea man to St. Marys Hospital. The State Patrol says 58-year-old Jesse Chandler was driving west on I-90 when his pickup went into the median before crossing back to the north ditch where the vehicle rolled. The crash was reported around 10:40 PM in northeastern Mower County about 10 miles southwest of the Highway 63 interchange at Stewartville.
Rochester, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Police Investigating Friday Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police officers were called to a reported shooting Friday near the Federal Medical Center. The call was made just before 6:00 pm from Martin Luther King Park. Officers were told 3 - 4 vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A few minutes later...
Willow River, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Fatal Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-35

Willow River, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is indicating alcohol was involved in a fatal crash Friday night in northeastern Minnesota. A 56-year-old Aurora man was alone in his car when it left I-35 and rolled several times. The crash was reported around 7 PM near Willow River in Pine County.
Lake City, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Search Ends For Missing Lake City Man

Lake City, MN (KROC AM News) - A search for a missing Lake City man has ended. The Lake City Police Dept. issued a request to help locate the missing man on May 24th. The department said 62-year-old John Vater was last seen leaving his home on May 22nd. Due to health reasons, the department said there were concerns for his welfare.
Eyota, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

Three Rochester Area Teens Injured in Friday Afternoon Crash

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three teenagers were among the four people injured in a crash Friday afternoon in Eyota. The State Patrol says two vehicles were involved and both were traveling southbound on Highway 42 when they collided just before 5 PM. The drivers were identified as 18-year-old Haley Rieke of Eyota and 53-year-old Kaye Merkel of Plainview. The State Patrol says they were both transported to the Olmsted Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Burnsville, MNPosted by
1520 The Ticket

(UPDATED) Dakota County Drowning Victim Identified

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Dakota County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of an apparent drowning. A news release says the body of 36-year-old Mathew Brust was recovered from Crystal Lake in Burnsville shortly before 11:30 Saturday night. A dive team was called to the lake around 5:45 PM in response to a report of a possible drowning.