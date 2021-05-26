Ford bumps its EV investment to $30B, F-150 Lightning grabs 70k pre-orders

Over the last several months, Tesla has seen a surge in sales while many other automakers falter, even as new electric vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E continue to steal market share from the EV maker. The biggest question on everyone’s mind, however, is what does Tesla’s future look like? Can it continue to thrive as more established automakers launch more and more new electric vehicles? At least one person – former Ford CEO Mark Fields – doesn’t think so.