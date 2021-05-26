Ford bumps its EV investment to $30B, F-150 Lightning grabs 70k pre-orders
Ford has announced that it will boost its electric vehicle investment to $30 billion, up from its previous figure of $22 billion, the company said on Wednesday. Ford is anticipating at least 40% of its vehicle production lines to be manufacturing electric cars by the end of the decade, and the F-150 Lightning, the EV version of its best-selling pickup has accumulated 70,000 preorders just a week after its unveiling event.www.teslarati.com