SHANGHAI, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- League of Legends Pro League (LPL) and Hyperice , the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, today announced a partnership that names Hyperice the league's Official Recovery Technology Partner in 2021. The partnership kicks off on June 7 on the first day of the 2021 LPL Summer Split, and supports one of China's most popular esports organizations by providing domestic elite League of Legends (LOL) game players and trainers, including members of 17 A-level professional teams in total, access to Hyperice's award-winning recovery technologies in facilities, during training in separate team bases and onsite during match play.