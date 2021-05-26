Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

History Center speaker to share 'My FilAm Heritage'

Tribune-Star
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vigo County History Center in Terre Haute welcomes guest speaker Dianne Frances D. Powell at 2 p.m. Saturday. May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Powell will discuss the vibrant Filipino American community in Terre Haute. In her presentation titled, “My FilAm Heritage” she will share anecdotes, photos and artifacts to illustrate Filipino culture and values as well as stories about growing up Filipino American.

www.tribstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Wabash, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
County
Vigo County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manila#Asian American#Community#Guest Speaker#American University#Filipino American#Museum Members#Editorial Content#Columns#Anecdotes#Social#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
Country
Philippines
Related
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Giving old homes new life helps the whole community grow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 12 Points area of Terre Haute continues to see improvements. Those new and renovated businesses we've told you about aren't the only changes the area is undergoing. Now, old houses are getting a brand new life. Jennifer Mullen-Perry is the Co-Founder of Mullen Renovations.
Fairbanks, INTribune-Star

Fairbanks Park fountain receives facelift

A friendly "un-competition" between four community organizations took place Saturday under the fountain archway at Fairbanks Park. Honey Creek Garden Club, The Herb Society, Xi Mu Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and Master Gardeners and friends planted about 3,100 flowers under the fountain to see who could create the most beautiful garden bed.
Terre Haute, IN985theriver.com

Catholic Charities holds Day of Giving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Catholic Charities Terre Haute was awarded a $6,000 challenge grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to assist in raising funds in support of recovering from the financial losses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. To kick-off its fundraising efforts for this challenge grant, Catholic...
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Meals for kids this summer available at Ryves Youth Center

Catholic Charities of Terre Haute will provide free meals to all children participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided Monday through Friday on a first come, first serve basis beginning June 1 and ending August 13 at Ryves Youth Center, Etling Hall, 1356 Locust St., Terre Haute.
Terre Haute, INWTHI

United Way picks up $50,000 grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant will help contribute to safe and inclusive neighborhoods. The Centerpoint Energy Foundation gave the United Way $50,000. The 'Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council' will use the money. It'll be combined with United Way funding for neighborhood project mini-grants. The council says resident participation and...
Vigo County, INWTHI

Dedicated Health Appreciation event held

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The gym Dedicated Health held an event today. The event is helping raise funds for 12 points revitalization. They had a mock powerlifting meet, the real meet will happen on August 8th. Tomorrow they will have a fun day that's free for the whole family.
Terre Haute, IN985theriver.com

Board members help Wabash Valley Community Foundation receive $300,000 grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Wabash Valley Community Foundation received a $300,000 grant through the Board Engagement component of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow community foundation initiative. As part of this GIFT VII grant opportunity, each community foundation achieving 100 percent board member...
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Mingle with the Mayor program resumes Thursday

Mingle with the Mayor, a monthly program which provides an opportunity for community members to meet with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, was postponed because of the pandemic but will resume at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St. in downtown Terre Haute. The...
Sullivan County, INTribune-Star

What's Going On

• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Stewart-Norris, Indiana Post 197, 824 N. Washington St., Shelburn; featuring Dr. Pamela Malone, PhD; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Kindred Hospice, Terre Haute; registration required, 877-223-6109. Vigo County. • Food pantry for...
Vigo County, INTribune-Star

Vigo County Historical Museum speaker series starts May 22

Parke County author Mike Lunsford will kick off the Vigo County Historical Museum’s 2021 speaker series, Conversations in History. Lunsford will talk about renowned artist Omer “Salty” Seamon at 2 p.m. May 22 in the auditorium of the Vigo County History Center at 929 Wabash Ave. Attendees are encouraged to...
Vigo County, INWTHI

Colonial fair goes back in time

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At the Vigo county conservation club, folks got a chance to step back into the time period of the 1700s through 1812. Folks got the chance to learn about the settlements of that time. There were military reenactments and food demonstrations. Organizers say it's important...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Vigo County, INTribune-Star

Historical Treasure: Ink Blotter

It is no surprise that communication has gone through many changes over the decades. Yet, many items used in communication in the past may be completely unfamiliar today. One possible item to fit this category is an ink blotter found in the Vigo County History Society Museum’s collection. Often known as a “rocking” blotter or “roller,” this item, belonging to Alice Ijams Benbridge was donated in 1979 from her estate by her nephew.
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Terre Haute Farmers market back in play

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute farmers market celebrated its opening today!. This took place in the Meadows shopping center's parking lot. Vendors were selling all types of fresh fruits and vegetables among other things. They had music for shoppers to enjoy as well. They plan on starting...
Vigo County, INTribune-Star

Valley Datebook

• History Faire, 2 p.m., Sullivan High School, presented by SHS National History Honor Society; exhibits, essays, character representations created by members celebrating history, prizes at 2:15 p.m.;. Vigo County. • Hauteans for Haitians, $20 suggested donation, 9 a.m., ages 7+, Cross Lane Community church, 2204 Lafayette Ave.; partnering with...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Over 300 take part in the annual Sheriff's Shootout event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A Friday event helped raise money for local child mental health services. The 30th Annual Sheriff's Shootout happened at Rea Park Golf Course in Terre Haute. More than 300 community partners sponsored the outing. Officials say that support is what allows them to raise so...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Raising money for a good cause while driving Jeeps

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Pink of Terre Haute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those affected by breast cancer. Every year they hold an annual event partnering with the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies that has gained national recognition. You may have noticed a lot of Jeeps driving around...
Terre Haute, INmymixfm.com

United Way’s Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council receives $50,000 grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – CenterPoint Energy Foundation awarded United Way of the Wabash Valley with a $50,000 grant toward its Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council. This council is working to partner with residents and organizations to build thriving neighborhoods across the Wabash Valley where residents feel safe and connected to one another.