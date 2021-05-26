History Center speaker to share 'My FilAm Heritage'
The Vigo County History Center in Terre Haute welcomes guest speaker Dianne Frances D. Powell at 2 p.m. Saturday. May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Powell will discuss the vibrant Filipino American community in Terre Haute. In her presentation titled, “My FilAm Heritage” she will share anecdotes, photos and artifacts to illustrate Filipino culture and values as well as stories about growing up Filipino American.www.tribstar.com