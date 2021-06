Tuca & Bertie’s second season is coming up very soon and the creator explained how the show got another lease on life. Lisa Hanawalt is one of the minds behind Bojack Horseman and had a fun hit for Netflix on her hands. When the streaming platform decided not to continue the series, fans were crushed. Hanawalt talked to the Los Angeles Times about how the series got saved. It turns out that when the cancellation got announced, Adult Swim swooped right in. Walter Newman from the network was adamant that they try and salvage the story. With an audience already established and calling for more of Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish’s characters, it was really a no-brainer. Their choice has been rewarded in the early going with full-throated fan support on social media. It will be interesting to see how Netflix reacts when the viewership numbers emerge.