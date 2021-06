In El Paso cars get hot enough to make the devil himself say, "Hey, can you crank up that AC?" While hot summers are mostly just an inconvenience, every summer in El Paso sees stories about kids getting left in a hot car. So often those stories are tragedies that end in the death of a small child and parents or grandparents grieving the loss and possibly facing criminal charges. Experts say as we head into the summer, now is the time to come up with a plan and a routine to make sure that your child never gets left behind in a hot car.