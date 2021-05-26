Cancel
Clippers NBA Finals Odds Plummet After Going Down 2-0 in First Round

By Isaiah De Los Santos
fanduel.com
 8 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers purposefully lost games to end the regular season in order to avoid the Lakers and set up a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks in the 4 vs. 5 series. But that plan has now backfired with the Clippers going down 2-0 following Dallas' win on Tuesday.

