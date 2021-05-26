Aaron Jones discusses his late father after Packer practice on Tuesday.

When my father passed last July, I wrote a blog about it and said that I felt like I had joined a club that I never wanted to be in. But as hard of a year as this has been, and it has been brutal, I have found solace in relating to people who have been through that same experience. Anytime I hear about anyone losing a parent now, it hits differently. Not that I didn’t offer genuine condolences before, but now that I’m been through/am going through it, there is a relatability there that didn’t exist before.