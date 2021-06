An eight-bed ward for rehabilitation and end-of-life care is being billed as the first of its kind in an English prison. The unit will open at HMP Stafford, which houses many elderly men convicted of historic sexual offences. A specialist team of doctors and other healthcare professionals based at the unit will also assist at 11 other West Midlands jails, providing “outreach” rehabilitation care – including helping prisoners to recover from falls or strokes – and training local healthcare staff.