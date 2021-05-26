J. Cole Done With Commitment To Basketball Africa League, Cites ‘Family Obligations’

North Carolina rapper J. Cole returned to the top of the charts this May with the release of his highly anticipated sixth studio album “The Off-Season.”. This record picks up where his 2018 album “KOD” left off. “1985,” the final track of “KOD,” sees Cole looking at the current state of the rap industry and offering advice to up and coming musicians who have taken shots at him in the past. “95.south,” the opening track of “The Off-Season,” sees Cole once again reviewing the rap industry, but now uses this as an opportunity to compare how successful he is in comparison to his peers. The confidence that Cole displays on the opening track sets the tone for the rest of the album.