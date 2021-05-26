Meet Blogger/Author Hank Shaw

Join us to meet local author Cynthia Tarr who will be discussing her latest book, Ruby. Meet Ruby. Singer, adventurer, therapist, baker, lover, professional drinker, built to the 9's with brains to the 11's, true intuitive, energy reader, owner of a great dog... You get the picture. Though initially raised in Wisconsin, Ruby leaves Los Angeles to come back to the land of her youth, to the small town of Rural. While she builds her life and makes lifelong friends, a new voice in the form of a spirit begins to talk with her, leading her into her new double life - the beautiful backdrop of her Rural countryside-with a "mission" here or there, taking her wherever she might be needed in the world. The trips start with the wine country of Sonoma, CA, to see if she can be of help in solving the death of a famous vintner. Once there, she contends with far more than she could have bargained for. This event was made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.