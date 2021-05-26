The Home Depot Foundation: Lafayette-area Flooding Relief Efforts Underway
In the wake of the recent flooding impacting Louisiana, The Home Depot Foundation is actively assessing damage and mobilizing support in the form of debris removal, home repairs and delivering relief supplies alongside national nonprofit partners including the American Red Cross, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and Team Rubicon. Team Depot, the company’s associate volunteer force, is preparing production donations for those impacted.www.kadn.com