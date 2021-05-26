Cancel
Lafayette, LA

The Home Depot Foundation: Lafayette-area Flooding Relief Efforts Underway

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the recent flooding impacting Louisiana, The Home Depot Foundation is actively assessing damage and mobilizing support in the form of debris removal, home repairs and delivering relief supplies alongside national nonprofit partners including the American Red Cross, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and Team Rubicon. Team Depot, the company’s associate volunteer force, is preparing production donations for those impacted.

www.kadn.com
