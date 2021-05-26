Finally, Some Decent Thoughts on Cancel Culture
Against all odds, a white man has said a tolerable thing about cancel culture. During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, per a clip shared by the Independent, Seth Rogen talked about the often defensive way that fellow comedians have responded to comments about their jokes aging poorly. “To me, when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about,” Rogen said. “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that. To me, it’s not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about.”www.thecut.com