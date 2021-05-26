Finally, Some Decent Thoughts on Cancel Culture

"Cancelation doesn’t have its own culture," the comedian said on The Joe Budden Podcast, adding: “I don’t know what people got cancelled that we wish we had back. Who are they? It’s done for the reasons it’s done for and it helped who it helped. If all that’s going to happen is that we have to be more sensitive in the way that we talk, isn’t that what we want anyway? I’m saying, your job as a comedian is to please the most amount of people with your art. Don’t call somebody this word when you know it affects all of these people.” Williams also pointed out that a comic’s job is not for the weak and that comedians should look for a different career path if they can’t adapt to modern attitudes. “If these are the confines that keep you from doing the craft God put you to, then it probably ain’t for you,” Williams said.