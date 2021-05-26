Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Finally, Some Decent Thoughts on Cancel Culture

By Mia Mercado
thecut.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgainst all odds, a white man has said a tolerable thing about cancel culture. During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, per a clip shared by the Independent, Seth Rogen talked about the often defensive way that fellow comedians have responded to comments about their jokes aging poorly. “To me, when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about,” Rogen said. “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that. To me, it’s not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about.”

www.thecut.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
James Franco
Person
Susanna Reid
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thoughts#Terrible Things#Funny People#Simple Things#Movies#The Sunday Times#Controversial Jokes#Valid Critiques#Culture#Comedy#Fellow Comedians#Legitimate Criticism#Clip#Today#Saturday Night Live#Man#Host Susanna Reid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesFox News

Seth Rogen talks cancel culture, says some comedians overreact rather than take responsibility for old jokes

Seth Rogen downplayed the impact of cancel culture by arguing that some comedians are going a bit overboard in reckoning with past jokes that have not aged well. Rogen, 39, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" earlier this week to discuss his new book "Yearbook," a collection of essays about his life. The hosts made sure to ask the comedic actor and writer about jokes from his past that have not aged well and may be considered offensive to modern audiences.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Seth Rogen wants comedians to stop complaining about cancel culture

Seth Rogen has offered his two cents on comedians that won’t stop harping on about cancel culture. In a new interview with Good Morning Britain, Rogen mused that jokes aging poorly are “the nature of comedy,” and not a result of the phantom “cancel culture.”. These past few years have...
MoviesEW.com

Seth Rogen says Nicolas Cage wanted to play 'a white Jamaican guy' in The Green Hornet

Hopefully we never run out of Nicolas Cage stories. Seth Rogen told a new one on The Howard Stern Show this week while promoting his new essay collection, Yearbook. According to Rogen, Cage expressed interest in appearing in The Green Hornet, the 2011 superhero film Rogen starred in alongside Jay Chou. Naturally, Cage had some very out-there ideas about what kind of character he should play.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Seth Rogen made a really great point about how comedians should view cancel culture

Seth Rogen recently had an important conversation with writer Decca Aitkenhead for The Sunday Times where he addressed an ill-received joke he made on SNL about James Franco propositioning a teenage girl on Instagram. Rogen quipped during his opening monologue that he had “pranked” Franco by pretending to be the teenager—taking lightly that his friend actually did try to get a minor to spend the night with him. He admitted it was a “terrible joke” and said he regretted it. Now, he’s expanded the conversation during an appearance on Good Morning Britain while promoting his memoir, Yearbook.
CelebritiesJacksonville Journal Courier

Seth Rogen Has a Completely Reasonable Opinion About "Cancel Culture"

In recent months, we’ve seen a slew of comedians complaining that “cancel culture” is destroying their craft. But we finally have someone with a reasonable opinion on the matter weighing in, thanks to a recent appearance by Seth Rogen on Good Morning Britain. Rogen, who was on the show to...
Celebritiescalifornianewstimes.com

Katt Williams Challenges Comedians to Be Better, Talks ‘Cancel Culture’

Katt Williams Challenges all comedians who are angry with the 2021 comedy state because of the so-called “cancellation culture”. The legendary comic gives his thoughts on a much-discussed topic Joe Baden, And he basically suggested that the anger of 2021 society and viewers being too awake or too sensitive for comedy to function properly was mostly Bologna.
Celebritiesdepauliaonline.com

OPINION: Cancel culture is more than mob mentality

What do Seth Rogen, Rick Santorum and J.K Rowling have in common?. They, and many other public figures from celebrities to senators, have spoken about “cancel culture.” Merriam-Webster defines it as a mass withdrawal of support for someone such as a celebrity to “express disapproval and exert social pressure,” but opinions on the phenomenon vary.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Katt Williams: "At the end of the day, there’s no cancel culture"

"Cancelation doesn’t have its own culture," the comedian said on The Joe Budden Podcast, adding: “I don’t know what people got cancelled that we wish we had back. Who are they? It’s done for the reasons it’s done for and it helped who it helped. If all that’s going to happen is that we have to be more sensitive in the way that we talk, isn’t that what we want anyway? I’m saying, your job as a comedian is to please the most amount of people with your art. Don’t call somebody this word when you know it affects all of these people.” Williams also pointed out that a comic’s job is not for the weak and that comedians should look for a different career path if they can’t adapt to modern attitudes. “If these are the confines that keep you from doing the craft God put you to, then it probably ain’t for you,” Williams said.
TV ShowsNME

Chris Rock says cancel culture is “disrespectful” to audiences

Chris Rock has said he thinks cancel culture is “disrespectful” to audiences. The Spiral actor shared his thoughts in a new interview with The Breakfast Club, during which hosts Angela Yee DJ Envy asked him what he thought about cancel culture. Rock said the fear of being cancelled left comedians...
Celebritiesthelaughbutton.com

Chris Rock says cancel culture has caused comedy to get “boring”

While Chris Rock is out on the interview circuit promoting his new film Spiral: From The Book of Saw, he stopped by The Breakfast Club radio show. While on the show, the topic of cancel culture came up. And as Rock is someone who first announced years ago that he stopped playing colleges when people started getting too offended, you can pretty much guess what his feelings on the subject would be.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Dave Chappelle on cancel culture: 'I hope we all survive it'

Comedian Dave Chappelle said in a recent interview that he understands the change people are trying to bring through activism and accountability for celebrities and other prominent individuals, but decried so-called cancel culture for what he described as a lack of appreciation for the creative process in comedy and other forms of art.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Katt Williams says cancel culture doesn't exist, comedians who are afraid should get out of the business

Katt Williams is the latest comedian to speak out about cancel culture and its impact on the world of stand-up comedy. The comic, 49, appeared on "The Joe Budden Podcast" to promote his upcoming film, "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2," when the hosts asked him directly for his opinions on the current state of comedy and what cancel culture means for the future of the genre. Williams took a hard stance on the issue, arguing that it’s merely an invitation for talented artists to elevate their work.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Katt Williams thoughtfully disassembles "cancel culture" in about 2 minutes

Ah, cancel culture: The phrase that brings together the twin pleasures of alliteration, and your own failures somehow being someone else’s fault. That latter part is one of the takeaways from a new Katt Williams interview that’s circulating on the internet this week, after the veteran comic was asked about the topic on The Joe Budden Podcast, and spent the next few minutes carefully disassembling the entire concept.
CelebritiesPopculture

Katt Williams Weighs in on 'Cancel Culture,' and the Internet Applauds His Answer

Katt Williams has some thoughts on cancel culture and they're surprising everyone on social media. The comedian joined the Joe Budden podcast where he shared a few words on the controversial topic. “Nobody likes the out of bounds, but the out of bounds gotta be there or you’ll run up in the stands,” Williams told the host. “Some of these things are for the benefit of everything. Nobody likes the speed limit but it’s necessary. Nobody likes the shoulder of the road but it’s there for a reason. My point is, people weren’t all that extremely funny when they could say whatever they wanted to say.”