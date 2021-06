*The Leafs actually choked away a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Montreal Canadiens in seven. Phew. And you think being a Flyers fan is exhausting. [Habs Eyes On The Prize]. *After an Avalanche-Golden Knights game in which some of the best talent ths NHL has to offer was on display, the conversation has centered, again, on a goony player doing goony things. Ryan Reaves earned himself a two-game suspension for his nonsense. [Knights On Ice]