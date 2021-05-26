Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Botkins, OH

Pageant planned for June 11

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOTKINS — The Botkins Carousel will be held June 11, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Botkins High Gym. • Jillian Woodruff, daughter of Steve and Angie Woodruff, and her escort, Jacob Pleiman, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman. • Madelyn Koenig, daughter of Aaron and Heide Koenig, and her...

www.sidneydailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Botkins, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pageant#Stephanie#Student Council#The Botkins Carousel#Varsity B#Choir#Band#Fta#Fccla#Ffa#Contestants#Daughter#Street Dress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to host blood drive

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will sponsor a community blood drive Monday, May 24, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood St. Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full...
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Making exercise fun

Taking part in some drumming cardio at Sidney High School are, left to right, Sidney High School Paraprofessional Peggy Bean, Kaleb Terry, 16, son of Sean and Mindy Terry, Audrea Litton, 16, daughter of Jeff Litton and Amy Matthieu, Sidney High School Paraprofessional Michelle Hammer, Jacob Martin, 16, son of Becky and Tom Martin, and Abby Adams, 17, all of Sidney, daughter of Dee and Mike Adams. The drumming cardio class was led by Sidney-Shelby County YMCA employee Jodi Cantrell and held on Wednesday, May 12. The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has been coming once a month to hold yoga classes for the multiple disabilities class at Sidney High School but changed it up this time with cardio drumming.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Duck Derby, run set for June 17

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s 15th annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K is being held on June 17, 2021, at Tawawa Park in Sidney. The fundraiser is open to the public, and individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate. This annual event is a fun and exciting way to support children within the local communities. By “adopting” a Duck Derby rubber duck for $5 each or six for $25, you not only have a chance to win the $1,000 cash grand prize and 30 other prizes, but people will make a positive impact supporting mentoring programs. The group will also be continuing the opportunity to adopt Defender of Potential Ducks for $25 each. The Defender of Potential Duck drawing is limited to only 250 tickets, offers better odds of winning, and one lucky person will be the winner of a $500 cash jackpot.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Shelby County Retired Teachers award scholarships

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Retired Teachers Association recently chose two scholarship recipients for its annual scholarships in the amount of $500 each. Recipients of the scholarships are Ethan Pleiman and Allison Roush. Ethan Pleiman is a 2019 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. He attends Bowling Green State University...
Shelby County, OHSidney Daily News

Community Foundation announces spring grants

SIDNEY – The Community Foundation of Shelby County recently awarded more than $49,500 to local organizations during its Spring Community Grants cycle. Grant money comes from several sources, including gifts to the annual Community Foundation Partners program and earnings from the foundation’s Operations Reserve, Community Impact Fund, Roscoe Beanblossom Fund, John Douglas Long Blind Fund, The Memory Fund and Shelby County Medical Services Fund.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Businesses show their stuff

Julie Fogt, from Pink Zebra, puts some wax warmers in a container. Fogt is an independent consultant. Fogt had a table in the Vendor Fair and open house at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Saturday, May 8. Besides various vendors selling their products there were door prizes and tours of the senior center.
Shelby County, OHSidney Daily News

Dancing for a good cause

Keith and Elaine Cantrell, of Sidney, perform during the Shelby County CASA/GAL Dancing with the Stars competition on Saturday, May 8, at the Palazzo in Botkins. The couple went on to win the competition, which raised money for Shelby County CASA/GAL. The Cantrells were instructed by Anne Abbott. People voted with money on who they though were the best dancers. The dance votes raised $35,000. CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocate, and GAL, Guardian ad Litem volunteers advocate on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect according to the national CASA/GAL website.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

‘Hei Hei: Be prepared’ to be safe around water

SIDNEY – The Sidney Daily News, in cooperation with Minster Bank, Ruese Insurance and Frickers, will sponsor the 35th annual Water Safety Program for all local children June 7-10 at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 Parkwood St. The four-day program is free of charge to children who are at least...
Shelby County, OHSidney Daily News

Praying for Shelby County

The Jackson Center High School Choir sings the Star-Spangled Banner during the 2021 National Day of Prayer Shelby County event on the courtsquare on Thursday, May 6. Registered Nurse Jennifer Steinke prayed for healthcare workers. Vice Mayor Mardi Milligan read a proclamation. Prayers were said by guest speakers for a variety of groups and parts of society.
Shelby County, OHSidney Daily News

The Flourishing Fifties! is now open

Tom Middleton, of Sidney, looks over a The Spot themed display that is part of The Flourishing Fifties! exhibit now open to the public at the Ross Historical Center. Middleton recognized the old tabletop jukebox in the display as similar to the ones used when he was a kid. The exhibit, put on by the Shelby County Historical Society, gives visitors a taste of what it was like in Shelby County during the 1950’s. The exhibit runs through Friday, Oct. 15. Hours of operation are 1 to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Strunk family finally home

SIDNEY – After years of struggles, Marie Strunk was able to let go of her past Thursday and provide a stable home for her three children. Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties completed construction of Strunk’s new home at 737 Broadway Ave. in Sidney with project manager Paul Hoying handing over the keys during a Thursday morning dedication ceremony.
Shelby County, OHSidney Daily News

Donation match for The Mercy Mission House

SIDNEY — The Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter is sharing that a donor is going to match $1 for $1 up to $50,000 between May 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. These matching dollars will help MMH reach its capital campaign goal of $1.3 million. The Father’s Table Foundation is the...
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Out of the past

—- Roy Redinbo and W.S. Furman rode to Dayton and back yesterday on a tandem bicycle. They rode down in two hours and 17 minutes, but did not report the time consumed in the return trip. —- Oliver Forrar has taken a position in Ed Pfaadt’s cash grocery. 100 Years.