Linus Torvalds has released the Linux 5.13-rc3 kernel as expected as the newest weekly test release of the forthcoming Linux 5.13. Most notable about Linux 5.13-rc3 is the three dozen patches reverted as part of dropping questionable patches from the University of Minnesota researchers and other clean-ups stemming from the fallout over their "hypocrite commits" research. After reviewing all UMN.edu patches to the Linux kernel over the past month, in Linux 5.13-rc3 the questionable commits have been reverted while some partially address genuine problems in many cases they could be further improved upon or are of limited usefulness.