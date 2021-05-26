Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How change impacts your leadership: Part 1

thedanielislandnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChange before you have to. How well do you embrace change? Is it in your nature to be an early adapter to change or are you one of the last to get on the change wagon?. It’s been said that the only constant in life is change. And while that much is true, some find it more difficult to embrace than others. To be sure, not all change is bad, and not every change is worth embracing. Somewhere in between is the tension that is real for many.

thedanielislandnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Welch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyForbes

Want To Grow Your Business? It's Time To Shift Your Mindset And Embrace Change

Jacob M Engel (Yeda LLC) | CEO & Author | #1 Amazon Bestseller | Family Business & Entrepreneur Consultant | Leadership Coach. The old adage is "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." But today's adage should be, "If it ain't broke, look again." The old adage referred to the notion that if things are humming along just fine on their own, why chance tinkering with them? However, today we know that oftentimes the bright, shiny light at the end of the tunnel is really the train coming at you.
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

How Digital Transformation Impacts Your Company Culture

The key to making your business more competitive in the demanding and continuously changing market is corporate digitalization. It will change how your business operates and deliver more value to your clients. The successful implementation of digital transformation in the enterprise depends largely on the willingness of the corporate culture...
Mental HealthForbes

How To Change Negative Patterns In Your Life

Recent years have witnessed a robust research literature on the outcomes of counseling and psychotherapy. Much of that research began as a quest to understand which techniques are the most effective in helping people make positive life changes. An interesting finding from these studies is that the various evidence-based approaches are effective in initiating and sustaining change and that they appear to be effective because of ingredients they share, not due to their unique elements. My colleagues at SUNY Upstate Medical University and I propose that these common factors can be concentrated to speed the process of emotional and behavioral change. Can we make use of these common factors in our self-help efforts to change negative patterns that interfere with our productivity, success, and happiness? In this article, I will propose several common, effective ingredients of major helping approaches that can catalyze our self-improvement.
Economywebzworks.com

How a Logo Can Impact Your Worth in Market

Have you ever noticed that you identify the business theme by just looking at the logo? This means a logo speaks itself and conveys a lot. Whether the name of the business in a logo is mention or not. Mostly, the business name is the part to alter more awareness by just seeing a logo.
FitnessThrive Global

How to Maintain Healthy Changes in Your Life

Making major lifestyle changes and making them stick is hard. Sure, it’s easy to say that you’re going to work out regularly or eat a healthier diet, but it’s even easier to let those plans fall by the wayside and fall back on old habits. It sometimes seems like any genuine change is impossible, but there are ways that you can make major lifestyle decisions and get them to stick.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

Are You Mentally Exhausted? Here Are 4 Simple Ways to Reset if You Need a Break

When psychologist Susan Pollak found herself taking care of her husband, she felt exhausted and was surprised to hear how some folks reacted to the idea of self-care. “Women in similar positions were saying that it sounded ‘indulgent,’ and they didn’t have three minutes to sit still,” she reveals. “That’s when I came up with the idea of ‘microdosing,’ or taking small breaks.” One such mini respite Pollak recommends is a “gratitude body scan.” “Start with your feet and thank them for holding you up; move to your knees, lower back and so on.” This brings awareness to how your body releases stress so you can start to slow down, even if it’s just for a minute.
Food & DrinksPosted by
CNN

Coke's make-your-own label fail: 'White lives matter' is OK but 'Black Lives Matter' isn't

New York (CNN Business) — Coca-Cola thought personalized bottles might bring some summer fun to its fans. Instead, it met the internet. The company's make-your-own label promotion lets customers write short messages on custom Coke bottles. Although Coca-Cola (CCEP)tried to block some slurs and trademarks, social media users were quick to discover that the company's restrictions were hardly comprehensive — and in some cases blocked inoffensive terms.
Mental Healthpickthebrain.com

The Magic of Turning Negative Thoughts into Goal-Achieving Actions

Contrary to popular opinion, only thinking positively can prohibit you from achieving your goals – no matter how nicely you’ve displayed them on your vision board. How so? Absolute positive thinking trains the mind to begin believing we’ve already achieved our heart’s desires – sapping our energy, reducing our efforts and impeding the work required to reach a goal. In short, thinking positively on its own isn’t enough to make our pursuits successful; a monitored amount of negative thinking is needed.
AgricultureFast Company

This is not your father’s farm. See how technology is changing the agriculture landscape.

Kyle Bridgeforth, Accounts Manager, Partner at Bridgeforth Farms, and Bob Reiter, Head of Research & Development at Bayer’s Crop Science division, are in the business of agriculture. This is an industry not only vital for our basic survival, but one that is in the middle of a massive revolution. Fast Company invited these expert voices to share their ideas and insights on what it will take to meet the demands of a growing global population.
Career Development & Adviceworkology.com

4 Ways Human Resources Managers Can Lead from the Front

There is more to HR than hiring people, filling paperwork, policing policies, and processing payrolls. Not only is HR necessary in promoting employee engagement. It is also crucial in building and bolstering a company’s culture and brand. Without these fundamentals, achieving organizational excellence is impossible. And at the head of the Human Resource department are the managers.
Mental HealthWacoTrib.com

Mind Matters: Do you need encouragement or more self-criticism?

When setbacks or challenges occur, most people are quite good at criticizing themselves. Self-criticism rarely leads to positive change, and it often prevents forward movement by keeping people trapped in shame. Research has shown that positive self-talk has important benefits not only for mood but for productivity. Positive self-talk simply...
HealthInc.com

The No.1 Rule of Emotional Intelligence to Help Drive More Sales

Emotional intelligence (EQ) is defined by leading scholars as having the ability to "recognize, understand, and manage our own emotions and recognize, understand, and influence the emotions of others." This human superpower is especially applicable if you're growing a business. But for those of us doing the selling -- whether...
EngineeringWorld Economic Forum

Robots and your job: how automation is changing the workplace

A new survey-based study has explored how automation is changing the workplace. In spite of popular beliefs, robots are not replacing workers, with data showing that increased automation actually leads to more hiring overall. However, as a result of technology which reduces human error, managers of high-skilled workers may not...
Healthceoworld.biz

How patience and persistence get you more sustainable results

COVID-19 not only disrupted our lives big time. It also put a magnifying glass to the issues already prevalent before the pandemic. The result? Most third sector leaders now realise that we live in a so-called VUCA world, where things are volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous. Long-term plans aren’t necessarily...