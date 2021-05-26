How change impacts your leadership: Part 1
Change before you have to. How well do you embrace change? Is it in your nature to be an early adapter to change or are you one of the last to get on the change wagon?. It’s been said that the only constant in life is change. And while that much is true, some find it more difficult to embrace than others. To be sure, not all change is bad, and not every change is worth embracing. Somewhere in between is the tension that is real for many.thedanielislandnews.com