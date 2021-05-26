How change impacts your leadership: Part 1

Recent years have witnessed a robust research literature on the outcomes of counseling and psychotherapy. Much of that research began as a quest to understand which techniques are the most effective in helping people make positive life changes. An interesting finding from these studies is that the various evidence-based approaches are effective in initiating and sustaining change and that they appear to be effective because of ingredients they share, not due to their unique elements. My colleagues at SUNY Upstate Medical University and I propose that these common factors can be concentrated to speed the process of emotional and behavioral change. Can we make use of these common factors in our self-help efforts to change negative patterns that interfere with our productivity, success, and happiness? In this article, I will propose several common, effective ingredients of major helping approaches that can catalyze our self-improvement.