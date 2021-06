Family and friends of Amber Gilliland gathered at Midway Church of Christ in Oakman on Wednesday to celebrate her homecoming. Gilliland, a teacher at Bankhead Middle School in Cordova, was hospitalized with COVID-19 in January. As her health took several turns for the worse, her medical team tried to prepare Gilliland's family for the worst possible outcome, but they held firm to their faith and a message that a friend wrote on the hospital window using Gilliland's lipstick: "God is Bigger." On Wednesday, Gilliland came home after 126 days in the hospital wearing lipstick and a shirt that read "Put Your Lipstick On and Kiss COVID Goodbye." A story on Gilliland's battle and recovery will be in the weekend edition.