WWE

The Miz on Bad Bunny: ‘His Brain and Work Ethic Are Next-Level’

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past six months have been a whirlwind for Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. Since January, he has reclaimed the WWE title for the first time in a decade, showcased the WWE product to a new audience in a WrestleMania feud with Bad Bunny and continued starring in his own reality show, Miz & Mrs, alongside his wife, Maryse. He also reportedly injured his ACL during a zombie-filled lumberjack match against Damian Priest, a rare injury for a performer who has been remarkably durable during his career.

