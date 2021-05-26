The Miz on Bad Bunny: ‘His Brain and Work Ethic Are Next-Level’
The past six months have been a whirlwind for Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. Since January, he has reclaimed the WWE title for the first time in a decade, showcased the WWE product to a new audience in a WrestleMania feud with Bad Bunny and continued starring in his own reality show, Miz & Mrs, alongside his wife, Maryse. He also reportedly injured his ACL during a zombie-filled lumberjack match against Damian Priest, a rare injury for a performer who has been remarkably durable during his career.www.chatsports.com