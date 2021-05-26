The Miz on Bad Bunny: ‘His Brain and Work Ethic Are Next-Level’

After WWE champion The Miz lost to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in an unlikely match at Wrestlemania, the pro wrestler spoke to HL about his next match. Bad Bunny surprised everyone watching Wrestlemania when he beat WWE veteran Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. Now, a month after the big event, The Miz spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about the potential for a rematch and going up against other celebs. “Look, if Bad Bunny wants to take some time off of his sold out tour — which I take credit for because after rubbing elbows with The Miz, he now has a fully sold out tour — but if he wants one on one rematch, so be it, let’s go,” the WWE star told HL, in partnership with Lotrimin and their new #GoWithConfidence campaign.