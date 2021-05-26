Cancel
Rochester, NH

Rochester fireworks show plans big return in 2021. Here's what will be different.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER — The city has unveiled details for the fireworks show it plans to hold Saturday, July 3, in celebration of Independence Day, after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. “The festivities will be more scaled down this year, due to public health concerns,” said Chris Bowlen, Recreation Department director. “We have no plans to scale down the show itself. The fireworks will be as good as they’ve ever been with an amazing grand finale.”

