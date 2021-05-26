Star Wars' J.J. Abrams learned 'the hard way' that 'you have to plan' a story
The greatest teacher, failure is. J.J. Abrams would probably agree with that lesson from Yoda based on his comments in a new interview with Collider. Abrams, who directed the first and last installments in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy, was asked if the films would have benefited from having a stricter road map from the beginning, and he agreed that having a plan as a storyteller is crucial — something he learned "the hard way" more than once.theweek.com