Movies

Star Wars' J.J. Abrams learned 'the hard way' that 'you have to plan' a story

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 12 days ago
The greatest teacher, failure is. J.J. Abrams would probably agree with that lesson from Yoda based on his comments in a new interview with Collider. Abrams, who directed the first and last installments in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy, was asked if the films would have benefited from having a stricter road map from the beginning, and he agreed that having a plan as a storyteller is crucial — something he learned "the hard way" more than once.

The Week

The Week

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

Rian Johnson
J.j. Abrams
MoviesInverse

DC's Black Superman movie is repeating a classic J.J. Abrams mistake

In 2013, J.J. Abrams admitted to a mistake. Eight years ago, the eventual Star Wars director tried to pull a fast one on fans of a different universe, Star Trek, by concealing the true identity of Benedict Cumberbatch’s villainous “John Harrison” in the film Star Trek Into Darkness. It’s a...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On J.J. Abrams' Superman Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Given the popularity of the superhero genre, there are a number of cinematic universes currently in play. Filmmaker Zack Snyder kickstarted the DC Extended Universe with his trilogy of movies, and was recently given the chance to release Justice League’s Snyder Cut. And now Snyder has broken his silence on the developing Superman movie that J.J. Abrams is working on.
Real Estateamlu.com

J.J. Abrams Seeks $22M for L.A. Traditional

The Connecticut traditional of feature director J.J. Abrams is new to the market this spring. The Pacific Palisades estate comes with a substantial premium — it is priced at $21.995 million — but the 1995-built, 7,395 sq. ft. home is an extraordinarily faithful East Coast presence in the high-dollar section of the city east of Brentwood Park.
MoviesComicBook

J.J. Abrams Addresses If He Will Direct DC Comics Movies

J.J. Abrams will significantly impact DC Films' cinematic future via his Bad Robot production studio. However, he isn't interested in directing a DC movie himself. Abrams and Bad Robot will produce an upcoming reboot of the Superman film franchise, with Ta-Nehisi Coates writing a story about a Black Clark Kent. Previous reports suggested that Abrams was not in contention to direct the film as the studio considered such a move tone-deaf and will search for a Black director to helm the project instead. In some new comments provided to Collider, Abrams says that after spending years working on Star Trek and Star Wars, he's passing on directing another pre-existing property like Superman or another DC Comics hero to focus on original ideas.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

J.J. Abrams ‘Would Love’ to Direct Original Films After ‘Double-Edged Sword’ of Franchises

J.J. Abrams has directed six feature films, but only one of them is an original property. That would be “Super 8,” Abrams’ 2011 coming-of-age monster movie that was released in between the filmmaker’s two “Star TreK’ directorial efforts. Abrams’ feature directorial filmography is rounded out by his movie debut “Mission: Impossible III” and two “Star Wars” movies, “The Force Awakens” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” With so much IP under his belt, Abrams recently told Collider that he is writing new original material, and is making it his goal to have his upcoming directorial projects not be based on pre-existing franchises.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars Director J.J. Abrams Turns Down Idea of Potentially Helming DC Movies

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. J.J. Abrams has always been seen by a lot of film fans as a science fiction visionary all thanks to his involvement in the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises but some fans are wondering when he'll start taking on comic book films. One would assume that it'll happen in the future but as it turns out, the acclaimed director has zero plans of helming such projects anytime soon despite the fact that he's set to produce the upcoming Superman reboot over at WarnerMedia.
Movies/Film

J.J. Abrams Doesn’t Have Any Interest in Directing Any of the DC Projects Bad Robot is Producing

In the fall of 2019, J.J. Abrams (Star Trek, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) closed a $250 million deal to write, produce, and direct projects for WarnerMedia, turning down a staggering $500 million that was offered by Apple at the time. One of the reasons Abrams chose WarnerMedia was because of the deep reservoirs of intellectual property that his Bad Robot production company could mine – IP that includes things like Justice League Dark, Constantine, Superman, and more from DC Comics.
Moviesfanthatracks.com

J.J. Abrams on pre-planning: “I do think that there’s nothing more important than knowing where you’re going.”

Speaking recently to celebrate the 10th anniverary and 4K UHD Blu-ray release of Super 8, Collider had the opportunity to chat with director and writer J.J. Abrams, specifically about whether projects should be thoroughly plotted out in advance. While never directly mentioning the Star Wars sequel trilogy that he wrote and directed two chapters of, after initially only planning to be involved in one (and that after some persuasion from Kathleen Kennedy), his words would appear to be relevant to the trilogy.
Video Games/Film

Valve’s ‘Portal’ Movie is “Finally on the Rails,” J.J. Abrams Says

It’s been eight long years since J.J. Abrams and video game producer Gabe Newell brought together their Bad Robot and Valve companies to collaborate on feature film adaptations of Valve’s wildly popular video game franchises Portal and Half-Life. And it’s been five years since we’ve heard an update on either film. But Abrams finally has an update on the long-awaited Portal movie, which the producer and filmmaker says is back on track.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Director J.J. Abrams On Whether The STAR WARS Sequels Needed To Be Planned Out

The original Star Wars movies were made without a firm plan in place (beyond what was in George Lucas' head), and Lucasfilm took that same approach with the sequels. Unfortunately, that boiled down to us getting a trilogy of movies that seemed to be based around the clashing visions of two filmmakers - J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson - who had very different ideas for the franchise.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Y’Think? JJ Abrams Admits ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Should’ve Had An Actual Plan

Get this: JJ Abrams thinks the most recent Star Wars trilogy, which he helped launch successfully with 2015’s The Force Awakens, should’ve had a long-term plan. Abrams was director of two of those Star Wars films, including 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, so he saw from the inside the impact of not having a strategy. The films were divisive with fans, and suffered creatively by not sharing a single narrative voice as Rian Johnson stepped in to direct The Last Jedi.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

37 Things We Learned from J.J. Abrams's 'Super 8' Commentary

Welcome to Commentary Commentary, where we sit and listen to filmmakers talk about their work, then share the most interesting parts. In this edition, Rob Hunter revisits Amblin’s triumphant return to YA action/adventure, Super 8. Steven Spielberg‘s production company, Amblin Entertainment, began life with some more traditional comedies, but it...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams Addresses Star Wars Sequels Not Being Planned In Advance

Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Sequel Trilogy may have earned a combined total of over $4 billion at the box office, but the reception to The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker got increasingly frosty as the films progressed. Episode VII became one of the biggest...
MoviesIGN

Zack Snyder Says a Black Live-Action Superman Is 'Long Overdue'

Justice League director Zack Snyder has praised the decision to cast a Black actor in the lead role of J.J. Abrams' upcoming Superman reboot. Snyder reportedly shared his thoughts on Superman's future on the big screen while speaking to Radio Times and others at a recent event. Specifically, Snyder is said to have expressed his interest in J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' new live-action take on the classic DC character, in which the Krypton-born superhero will be played by a Black actor.
Movies/Film

J.J. Abrams Seems to Admit New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Would Have Benefited From More Planning

If there’s one complaint that fans have about the new Star Wars trilogy across the board, it’s that the story wasn’t completely planned out across all three movies. Instead, Lucasfilm intended to have different filmmakers tackle each chapter, simply picking up where the last movie left off. That means fans were left with a trilogy that felt a little disjointed, and a recent interview with J.J. Abrams seems to imply that he agrees the new Star Wars trilogy would have benefited from plotting all three movies from the beginning.
MoviesDigital Courier

J.J. Abrams suggests Star Wars sequel trilogy needed more planning

J.J. Abrams has suggested that the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy was harmed by a lack of planning. The 54-year-old director helmed the trilogy's first and last movies in the form of 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Rise of Skywalker', with Rian Johnson directing 'The Last Jedi', and hinted that experiences from his career have taught him to approach projects with a clear plan in place, even if elements of the story have to be changed.