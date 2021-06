Travellers from the UK to France will be told to self-isolate for a week after arrival, the government in Paris has announced. The move to the French equivalent of the UK’s “amber list” rules was decided at a council of ministers on Wednesday 26 May in response to concerns over the “Indian” variant of coronavirus. It takes effect on Monday 31 May. UK visitors to France are currently required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival and complete a “sworn statement” (declaration sur l’honneur) form self-certifying they are not suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus...