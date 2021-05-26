Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

By TOM KRISHER
TribTown.com
 8 days ago

DETROIT — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it’s spending to develop them. The automaker says in a presentation for investors Wednesday that it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea.

www.tribtown.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Commercial Vehicles#General Electric#Electric Power#Detroit#Sk Innovation Of Korea#European#General Motors#Mustang Mach E#Evs#North American#U S Ford#Wall Street#Ford Partner Volkswagen#Electric Versions#Combustion Vehicles#Global Sales#Battery Electric Vehicles#Pickup Truck Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
BusinessKilleen Daily Herald

GM to increase vehicle deliveries to dealers: 'Help is on the way'

General Motors said Thursday it is now able to increase vehicle deliveries to its dealers and customers in the United States and Canada despite a massive shortage of semiconductor chips, and that means most of its U.S. assembly plants will not take traditional summer shutdown. Shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and...
CarsWNCY

Behold the new entry-level Ford vehicle – it’s a truck

DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co on Thursday confirmed it will introduce a compact pickup truck called Maverick next week, augmenting its entry-level vehicle offerings more than three years after it said it would largely abandon the U.S. sedan market. While Ford said it will provide more details about the...
Carsalvareviewcourier.com

Newest car models

America is entering a new wave of vehicle manufacturing. While we are familiar with the “Big Three” – General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (Dodge, Ram, Jeep) – a whole slew of newcomers are preparing to enter the market. How about the Bolinger B2, Lordstown Endurance, Nikola Badger, Rivian, Tesla Cyber Truck, Lucid, and more. While these brands are electric in architecture, just like the early 20th century, many of them will share components.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla to use LG Chem 90% Nickel NCMA Cathode for Shanghai-built Model Y

Tesla is reportedly planning to utilize LG Chem’s 90% Nickel NCMA (Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese-Aluminum) Cathode for Model Y vehicles built at the company’s Shanghai production plant in China. The cathode is expected to begin installation in the all-electric crossover in July. In Shanghai, Tesla has utilized several different batteries from various suppliers,...
CarsNBC San Diego

Ford to Expand Profitable Truck Lineup With New Small Maverick Pickup

DETROIT — Ford Motor will expand its highly profitable truck lineup with a new small pickup called Maverick, the company confirmed Thursday. The compact vehicle is expected to be smaller than Ford's F-150 full-size pickup as well as its midsize Ranger. It could be among the smallest and cheapest pickups in the U.S., filling a void for some buyers as trucks have grown increasingly larger and pricier.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Tesla Faces Pressure as EV Competition Heats Up, Ex-Ford CEO Says

Ex-Ford CEO Mark Fields credited Elon Musk for pushing traditional automakers to transition to electrified products but said the shift has created a business challenge for Tesla. Tesla's market share in the global electric vehicle market declined to 11% in April, down from 29% in March, according to Credit Suisse...
CarsWFMJ.com

Survey: Ford, Tesla, Chevy impresses more than Endurance, other electric pickups

If a new online survey is any indication, the Lordstown Motors Endurance faces some stiff competition from more well-known automakers that plan to manufacture electric pickup trucks. Analysis of 27,870 responses from a nationwide poll conducted by Piplsay.com from June 1-2, 2021, found that the vast majority of those answering...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why General Motors Stock Is Higher Today

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) were moving higher on Thursday after the company said that it will boost production of pickup trucks and now expects to beat its prior guidance for first-half earnings. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, GM's shares were up about 5.6% from Wednesday's closing price. So what.
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors To Increase Vehicle Deliveries In The U.S. And Canada

General Motors has announced it will be ramping up vehicle deliveries in the United States and Canada in the coming months as the impact of the global semiconductor shortage starts to wane. In a statement released Thursday, GM said production of its Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD full-size...
Trafficnewstalk941.com

Free Two-Week Test Drive Of Electric Vehicle Available To UC Residents

Tennessee Tech Professors are allowing anyone in the Upper Cumberland to take a two-week test drive of an electric vehicle. Chen said anyone can sign up to test either a Nissan Leaf or hybrid Ford F-250. The program being led by Professor Pingen Chen for Tech’s Mechanical Engineering Department. Chen...
Economythedallasnews.net

Small Electric Vehicle Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Nissan, Tesla, BMW, Toyota

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Small Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Small Electric Vehicle market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Small Electric Vehicle Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

GM to Increase Vehicle Shipments to North America Over Summer

General Motors Co. in Detroit announced plans today to increase deliveries to dealers and customers in the United States and Canada to meet growing demand for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles. The Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD full-size pickups will increase production by around 1,000 trucks per...
Flint, MIabc12.com

GM Flint Assembly increasing pickup truck production in July

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As dealerships scramble to fill orders, General Motors is looking to address the shortage by increasing deliveries to dealers and customers in the United States and Canada. GM plans to build about 1,000 more heavy duty Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras per month beginning in July....
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Wants To Pay Customers $1,000 To Wait For Its Cars

The year is 2021, and one of America's largest auto manufacturers Ford is running out of cars to sell. The automotive industry has been hit extra hard in the past two years, first by the pandemic, and then by a crippling chip shortage. In order to keep its customers from moving over to the competition, Ford is doubling the value of existing discounts on certain cars. The move, which according to Cars Direct was confirmed in a letter to dealers, should help alleviate the skyrocketing prices of new cars in the US, but some popular Ford products will be excluded from this double-up deal.
MotorsportsDiscovery

Solid State Batteries Promise Long Life and Rapid Refuel Electric Vehicles

Solid-state technology is as a commercial necessity for mass-produced EVs by 2030. Sizable investments by car companies Ford and BMW in battery innovator Solid Power are part of a huge swing towards electrification. Ford has invested $185 million in its own battery lab, while General Motors has a multi-billion dollar battery plant joint venture with Korean corporation LG.
BusinessCNBC

GM raises profit outlook as it shifts chips to trucks

General Motors said it would ramp up production of large- and mid-sized pickups in North America as demand rises. The automaker also expects financial results for the first half of 2021 to be "significantly better" than forecast earlier. General Motors said it expects first-half profits will be "significantly better" than...
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

GM Guides High On Chip-Shortage Juggling; Ford Mach-E Sales Slow

General Motors (GM) guided high for the first half of 2021 as it works to resolve bottlenecks from the chip shortage, while EV sales surged in May for Ford (F). GM stock rose. GM expects first-half results to be "significantly better" than prior guidance, the auto giant said Thursday. The forecast calls for adjusted EBIT of around $5.5 billion in the first six months of 2021.
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Report: Hyundai has stopped developing gasoline-vehicle powertrains

Hyundai has stopped developing new gasoline powertrains, and plans to cut internal-combustion models in order to free up more resources for electric cars, according to a recent Reuters report. The automaker plans to reduce the number of internal-combustion models in its lineup by 50%, and wants to finalize a long-term...