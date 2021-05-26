Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

MSI, From Part-Time Business to Nationwide Distributor

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Manu and Rika Shah emigrated from India to the United States in the 1970s, Rika searched for a flexible job that would allow her to stay at home with their kids. In 1975, she decided to start one herself, and M S International, Inc. (MSI) was born in the basement of their home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Today, it has become a leading nationwide distributor of flooring, wall and countertop surfaces with more than $2 billion in annual revenue and 2,000 employees worldwide.

