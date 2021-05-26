Cancel
Billy Joel and John Lennon were once neighbors on LI, but were both too reluctant to meet

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Joel says he regrets that although he and John Lennon were relative neighbors on Long Island in the 1970s until the former Beatle's death in 1980, they were each too reluctant to meet. "I met George Harrison [and] Ringo Starr and I know Paul McCartney very well. I never...

