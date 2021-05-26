newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Katie Stevens Says She and Her Bold Type Costars Will Be 'Friends Forever'

By Melody Chiu
Posted by 
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bold Type may be coming to an end, but Katie Stevens is holding onto the family she's formed over the years with her costars. "I don't think that there will ever be another experience that I have in my career [like this]," the actress, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue about her close friendships with costars Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee. "We were like, 'We're going to be like [Friends stars] Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. We're going to be friends forever!'"

people.com
People

People

98K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha Dee
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Katie Stevens
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bold Type#Mental Health#Anxiety#Dog#Lucky Stars#Music Stars#Beautiful Music#Covid#Costars Meghann Fahy#Friends#Sisters#Musician Paul Digiovanni#Reality Tv Marathons#Crew#Nashville#Newfound Perspective#Things#Breast Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Matthew Perry on Friends success: It was character-driven funny

Matthew Perry thinks ‘Friends’ has remained popular because of the “character-driven” comedy. The 51-year-old actor starred as Chandler Bing in the NBC sitcom, which has remained a mammoth hit over the years despite the show ending in 2004 after a decade on air. And after recently filming a special reunion...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Bold Type

Performers include: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Matt Ward, Sam Page, Melora Hardin, and Nikohl Boosheri. A drama inspired by the professional life of former Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief, Joanna Coles, The Bold Type TV show is set at the offices of Scarlet, a women’s magazine. The story follows the newest generation of “Scarlet women” as they make their marks on the industry.
TV & Videosnewstalk.com

Friends reunion: 'The world needs sweetness like this' - Actress Jane Sibbett

It's the one where they all get back together. The Friends reunion is finally here, with all six stars back on-screen together. This is the first time Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have been together on-screen since the show finished. The final episode of the show aired...
Beauty & Fashionradiojamestown.com

Melora Hardin talks how her 'The Bold Type' character inspired her own personal style

The Bold Type is ready to bid farewell to the fashion closet. The Freeform show debuts its fifth and final season Wednesday night. Playing women's magazine editor-in-chief Jacqueline Carlyle on the show, Melora Hardin is not only everyone’s dream boss, she has the dream wardrobe as well. Hardin tells ABC Audio she had a hand in picking Jacqueline’s outfits along with the show’s costume designer, and she’s even purchased a few of her character’s pieces to wear herself. But playing Jacqueline has also changed Hardin’s own style, inspiring her to make the most out of her own closet.
TV SeriesRefinery29

It Might Be Time To Say Goodbye To Sutton & Richard’s Relationship On The Bold Type

When The Bold Type returns for its fifth and final season, the relationship status of Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Richard (Sam Page) will most definitely be complicated. Last season, the two got married and, at the altar, decided to stay a bi-coastal couple for a bit longer after Sutton's much-deserved Scarlet promotion. Soon after, she threw up in a planter and learned she was pregnant, only to suffer an early miscarriage. The experience led her to realize that she didn't want to have kids, a crushing blow to Richard who wants nothing more than to one day be a dad. The Bold Type's resident couple has always found a way to make it work, but this time, they just couldn't find common ground. Richard leaves and Sutton wonders if he'll ever come back, going as far as to take off her wedding ring in the season 4 finale.
Celebritiessunnysidesun.com

Lisa Kudrow's emotional hugs with Friends co-stars

Lisa Kudrow found it "emotional" hugging her 'Friends' co-stars because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Friends' star - who played Phoebe Buffay in the US sitcom - admits it was really emotional for her to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but she found it even more so to hug her friends because she hadn't hug anyone since the pandemic began.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Glamour

Katie Stevens Kept the Most Amazing Pair of Shoes From the Bold Type Closet

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The fifth and final season of Freeform's hit series The Bold Type premieres Wednesday, May 26, and it's been a highly entertaining ride. Centered on three young women trying to make it in the fashion and media industries—Jane (Katie Stevens), Sutton (Meghann Fahy), and Kat (Aisha Dee)—the show is tailor-made for Gossip Girl and Devil Wears Prada fans. It's chock-full of style, soapy drama, and sexy people—in other words, all the makings of a hit show. No wonder it's lasted for so long.
TV & VideosPosted by
iHeartRadio

The 'Friends' Reunion Is 'So Emotional,' Says Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox opened up about filming the highly anticipated Friends reunion special during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The 56-year-old actress opened up about being with all her castmates again, as well as which memories they discussed together. "It was unbelievable. It was so emotional. It's an...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Teases Jane Is in 'A Lot of Trouble' After That Premiere Twist

[The following contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of The Bold Type! Read at your own risk!]. Oh no, Tiny Jane (Katie Stevens) has messed up! The Bold Type Season 5 premiere saw the intrepid reporter continue to chase down the story about an abusive editor at States and Nations and publish an expose once she got his assistant to anonymously corroborate her primary source's claims about the editor's abhorrent behavior. However, after Jane hit publish, her own editorial assistant hit her up to say that the primary source's story doesn't line up. That's a big problem considering the nature of the story, and the fact that the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine in question was recently sleeping with Jacqueline's (Melora Hardin) husband. As Jacqueline warned, the article had to be bulletproof for it to run and suddenly there are a lot of bullet holes in Jane's story.
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

The 19 best ‘Friends’ outfits from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe and more

When it came to wearing memorable outfits, the stars of “Friends” rarely took a break. On Thursday at midnight, fans of the sitcom were finally treated to the show’s highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special, which brought together all six members of the core cast — Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54 — for a night of unscripted nostalgia.
TV SeriesComicBook

Friends Stars Are Already Hanging Out Again After HBO Max Reunion

The Friends reunion dropped on HBO Max yesterday and it's a heartwarming watch for any die-hard fans of the sitcom, which ran from 1994-2004. While the Friends cast does keep in touch, all six aren't often in the same room together, so it was a special treat for fans as well as Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing). In fact, Kudrow took to Instagram yesterday to reveal she has already hung out with Schwimmer again.
Celebritiesheatworld

Friends reunion: the stars riches' ranked

The moment we’ve all been waiting for finally arrived yesterday and as the much-anticipated Friends reunion special was released in the UK (here’s how you can watch it, FYI) and fans were loving seeing all six main cast members together on screen for the first time in 15 years. Since...
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘The Bold Type’ Photos: “Trust Fall”

The Bold Type is back for its final season and we’re excited to see the girls and the path that they take. The final seasons first episode is entitled Trust Fall. In the episode, “Jane races to finish a high-risk expose that could have repercussions for Jacqueline. Sutton has a chance to shine at a Scarlet retreat if she can regain her focus. And Kat wants to stay true to herself while making a big decision.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mail

Friends: The Reunion reveals a slew of special guest stars including BTS, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and returning cast members

Shortly after debuting the first teaser trailer for Friends: The Reunion, HBO Max unveiled a slew of special guest stars. While it's still largely unclear what will actually happen during the special, which was filmed on the Warner Bros. lot where the show was filmed in early April, it is described as, 'a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.'
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Lisa Kudrow Says She Got Rachel on a Friends Character Quiz

Lisa Kudrow says she isn't all that similar to her Friends character Phoebe Buffay. The 57-year-old actress appeared on The Late Show Wednesday, revealing details about the highly anticipated Friends reunion special. Kudrow told host Stephen Colbert she recently took a BuzzFeed quiz to see which Friends character she related...
CelebritiesPage Six

Lisa Kudrow posts sweet selfie with David Schwimmer amid ‘Friends’ reunion

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer hung out on Thursday to watch themselves and their former co-stars come together for HBO Max’s long-awaited “Friends” reunion. “Tonight….That’s how long we waited to get together,” Kudrow, 57, captioned a selfie of her and Schwimmer, 54. “Thanks @_schwim_.”. Courteney Cox, who also appeared with...