Katie Stevens Says She and Her Bold Type Costars Will Be 'Friends Forever'
The Bold Type may be coming to an end, but Katie Stevens is holding onto the family she's formed over the years with her costars. "I don't think that there will ever be another experience that I have in my career [like this]," the actress, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue about her close friendships with costars Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee. "We were like, 'We're going to be like [Friends stars] Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. We're going to be friends forever!'"people.com