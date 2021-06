Just before heading to the French Open, Coco Gauff won the singles and doubles titles at a clay-court event in Parma, Italy, pushing her ranking to a career-best No. 25. Still just 17, Gauff is the youngest American woman in the WTA's Top 25 since none other than Serena Williams way back in 1998. And Gauff will be seeded at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time when action begins Sunday in Paris.