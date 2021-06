Syria's Kurds on Saturday handed four relatives of Islamic State group fighters, including three children, to Dutch diplomats for repatriation, a thorny issue for authorities in the Netherlands. The group consisted of a Dutch woman and her two children as well as another 12-year-old girl, "a humanitarian case," whose mother had agreed to her repatriation following a request from the Dutch government, top Syrian Kurdish foreign affairs official Abdel Karim Omar said. The four were handed over to a delegation led by the Netherlands' Syria envoy Emiel de Bont and senior foreign ministry official Dirk Jan Nieuwenhuis. De Bont said the delegation had "a clear and well-defined mandate to receive in the care of a mission, a small number of Dutch nationals up to now residing in the Roj detention facility", following a Dutch court ruling on the individuals' cases.