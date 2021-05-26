Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

We do NOT all Have the Same 24 Hours!

By Diane Morrow-Kondos
tulsakids.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we interpret it literally, we all have twenty-four hours on the clock. But saying we all have the same twenty-four hours is like saying we’re all in the same boat when it’s obvious we’re not. There are those traveling through life in yachts, and there are those who are paddling leaking rowboats and frantically bailing water to stay afloat. I cringe when people say, “We all have the same 24 hours every day; it’s how we choose to use it.” That privileged statement turns a blind eye to how very different lives can be, with many disparities rooted in socioeconomic differences. Believing we all have the same 24 hours is a very privileged idea. Here are eight examples of why we don’t all share the same 24 hours.

www.tulsakids.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Insurance#Health Disparities#Homelessness#Boat People#Sick Kids#Sleep Deprivation#Health Care Health#Oasis#Twenty Four Hours#Errands#Meals#Car Seats#Homework#Groceries#Take Out Food#Shelter#Yachts#Electricity#Chronic Pain#Life Expectancy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Homeless
Related
LifestyleEastern New Mexico News

Be grateful for all you have and don't waste it

I never crack open a raw egg without thinking of an old family friend named Mrs. Klein. Mrs. Klein was the mother of one of my mother’s best childhood pals in the 1930s and early 1940s in Cleveland. Improbably for two big-city girls, my mother and her friend ended up...
Boats & Watercraftsobserverxtra.com

When it comes to trailers, we’re not all in the same boat

On Sunday I transported a tin boat that my buddy had bought to his home about an hour and 15 minutes away. And not just for fun either. You see my buddy is one of those people you sometimes hear about who is living the best life he can with a severe and debilitating affliction: he does not have a boat trailer.
Home & Gardengananoquereporter.com

It’s safe to assume that we all have ‘em…

Each of our homes is a little bit different. Some of us are more at ease in stylish surroundings – formal dining room, elegant powder room for guests, well-appointed living room and den. The picture perfect, model home: featuring designer furniture, stunning works of art, and of course, beautifully landscaped grounds. A nice place to visit but I wouldn’t want to live there. I’d be afraid to touch anything.
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

TISCIONE: Do we have free will?

If I was asked to make a list of the 10 most loaded questions to ask in church, this one would be on that list. It might even be near the top! I encourage you to read this entire article to see my answer to the question of man’s free will. I’ll refrain from giving my short answer to the question until the end.
LifestyleKTVB

Why Do We All Sneeze After We Eat

Are you one of those people who experiences sneezing after eating? You're not alone and there's a perfectly fine explanation for it. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Beauty & FashionVictoria Advocate

Bread Crumbs: We all have need for renovation

We are in the middle of a major remodel of our church. It was time. Our sanctuary is over 50 years old — just a little older than I am right now. Both of us have begun to show our age. Don’t get me wrong. The church was still beautiful....
Societysalinasvalleytribune.com

Funny Papers Again Column | This Is the Best Thing We Do … This Is Our Finest Hour

I uttered those words last Thursday evening from an outdoor stage during an event that, for me, is THE event of the year: The King City Community Scholarship Foundation Inc. Drive-In Banquet. Unlike fundraiser events where the goal is to enlarge the coffers of a worthy organization, this night is one where we can truly invest in our future by aiding those young people among us in furthering their education so that in time they will go out and make their mark in the world.
Relationship AdviceVogue

Do We Have To Put A Label On Our Relationships?

The only thing worse than third wheeling is fifth wheeling. I know this because the other night I was out with my brother and his girlfriend and also my cousin and his girlfriend. Which meant each time we walked down pavements too narrow for three people I ended up tailing behind one of the couples like a spare part. Everyone made the effort to turn around and loop me into the conversations I was struggling to follow. My cousin spoke about how good at running his girlfriend is, how she passed One Direction’s Niall Horan the other day on one of her weekly marathons. My brother and his girlfriend laughed about the socially distanced date they went on during the winter, which involved tomato soup on a wet bench, and how they both thought: “I can tell I really like you because there’s not many people who would make this worth it.”
Lifestylejigsy.com

Would not We Love A Life Where We Don't Have To Endanger On Our Time And Effort Just Because We Couldn't Make Sufficient

Somebody who takes a trip for a living can specify what works for them. It is all right to ruin as well as live a little while you travel. The even more you travel, you recognize that we do not need to keep rising that society anticipates us to, even if we do not wish to. We need to transform the means we see life, experiment, and find the unique courses that inspire us. Look around, don't you get horrified when you see people still in the daily grind stressed, exhausted, and also yet not happy to give themselves a break?
Lifestylethekatynews.com

The Physical and Mental Health Benefits of Traveling

If you talk to anyone around, they will tell you about the importance of traveling for them. Today, millions of people across the globe travel because it helps them to declutter their minds. In simple words, you get a chance to walk away from the hectic job routine and detach yourself from the rest of the world. Even if you’re an aspiring driver who is looking for the dot sap program on the web and have reservations about this career, traveling is a choice that you will never regret. In addition, traveling is a great source of fun and excitement, so a lot of people choose to do it. However, if you are skeptical about setting off on a journey of giving yourself a chance to explore a different part of the world, you need to embrace the positive effects of this activity on your mind and body. Here are a few scientifically-proven benefits of travel, you probably wouldn’t have even heard of:
GoogleTexarkana Gazette

KARL RICHTER | No matter who you are, we all have pet peeves

If you need reassurance that the famous are at heart ordinary people, too, search the internet for celebrity pet peeves. Oprah can't stand people chewing gum. Kesha hates hats. Exposed clothing tags drive Kelly Clarkson crazy. And you better not complain within earshot of Beyoncé. Who doesn't have some little...
Healthancsleep.com

How to Break the Sleep Deprivation Cycle

The sleep deprivation cycle is the cycle that many of us struggle with chronically – being sleep deprived for days followed by sleep binging, which leads to staying up later and being sleep deprived again. It’s a self-perpetuating cycle. Does it sound familiar? Are you always wasting your weekend catching up on sleep?
Petskentlive.news

Can I bury my dog in my garden?

Anyone who has lost a dog knows the grief it can cause - because they are family after all. But unlike family, they die and then we have the choice to either let the vet manage their remains, or to bring them home. For those of us who want to...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Decuplet babies ‘are fighting for their lives’

Decuplets — seven boys and three girls — born to a couple in South Africa are “fighting for their lives” at an undisclosed hospital in Pretoria, according to reports. An aunt, who did not wish to be identified, told the local outlet Times Live: “The babies were born and are still in incubators fighting for their lives. They came at 29 weeks; the mother is still weak. And as a black family we want to protect them. This is a sensitive issue.”The fascination with the family began after Pretoria News first reported that a 37-year-old woman, identified as Gosiame...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Cat Went to Heaven after Being Good All His Life

A cat who went to heaven after being good all his life was asked by God what it wanted to live comfortably up in heaven. A cat passed away after a long life of being a perfect pet and went to heaven. At the Pearly Gates, God asked the cat, "If you could have anything in the world to make you happy, what would it be?"
Texas StatePosted by
102.3 The Bull

A Crazy Fight Broke Out at a North Texas Walmart Today

What started with a woman throwing a watermelon at another woman at a Walmart in Grand Prairie this morning (June 9) turned into a brawl involving multiple people. I’m not exactly how early it was when the fight broke out, but Dallas Texas TV posted the clip at 9:50, which is waaaay too early for a battle royal. But admittedly, it is a lot of fun to watch.
Women's Healththeasianparent.com

New Mum Nurses Premature Baby Who Looked Like An 'Alien' Back To Health

Syadiyah's heart broke each time people looked at her newborn, as if she had given birth to an 'alien.'. About 15 million babies are born prematurely each year. This is more than one in 10 of all babies born around the world. And while all newborns are vulnerable, preterm babies are acutely so. They need extra care and comfort and more nutrition to get to a normal size and weight.