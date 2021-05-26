We do NOT all Have the Same 24 Hours!
If we interpret it literally, we all have twenty-four hours on the clock. But saying we all have the same twenty-four hours is like saying we’re all in the same boat when it’s obvious we’re not. There are those traveling through life in yachts, and there are those who are paddling leaking rowboats and frantically bailing water to stay afloat. I cringe when people say, “We all have the same 24 hours every day; it’s how we choose to use it.” That privileged statement turns a blind eye to how very different lives can be, with many disparities rooted in socioeconomic differences. Believing we all have the same 24 hours is a very privileged idea. Here are eight examples of why we don’t all share the same 24 hours.www.tulsakids.com