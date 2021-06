This is to seniors in Cedar, Bates, Hickory, St. Claire and Vernon counties. As a senior, I can look back on my life and there are a lot of shoulda, coulda, woulda. Lots of seniors, if possible, would have done different in our lives and planned on making different decisions. But now we are in our golden years and maybe not so golden. I would ask how can it be the golden years when some seniors have little.