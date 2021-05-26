Ex-Tennessee DA admits to trading sex for dismissing charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former assistant district attorney in Tennessee has pleaded guilty to soliciting a sexual bribe in exchange for expunging a woman’s criminal charges.

William E. McManus Jr. entered his plea Monday in federal, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

The 50-year-old admitted, as part of the plea agreement, that he dismissed shoplifting and meth possession charges in Washington County in exchange for a commercial sex act with a woman.

McManus accepted the bribe in 2018 while acting in his capacity as an assistant district attorney in the state’s 1st Judicial District. He had also engaged in commercial sex acts with the woman before the bribe, according to the statement.

His sentencing is scheduled for November. The offense carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.