At this point, it feels like everything in the Walt Disney Animation Studios canon is getting a remake. This includes movies that don’t need further revamping such as practically perfect classics like Beauty and the Beast. While good for the company’s bottom line, who are these films benefitting? Many of them slip through the pop culture cracks after their release, becoming just strange vestiges of far more famous animated features. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything in this library of titles that could stand a redo. After all, the company’s motion picture Atlantis: The Lost Empire exists!