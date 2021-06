Boston has a big test on their plate coming up over these next few weeks, and it starts this week with a four-game set in Houston. They did not get off on the right foot, to say the least. This Memorial Day series opener was a straight-up blowout, with the Astros dominating on all fronts. Their propensity to make contact at the plate came back to bite Eduardo Rodriguez, who continues to struggle with balls in play. They continued to get it done against the lower tier of Boston’s bullpen, too. On the other side, the offense was totally shut down by José Urquidy early in the game.