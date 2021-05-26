Poetry as Sounding Board: Ewa Lipska’s Dear Ms. Schubert

Released shortly before the death of Adam Zagajewski, Ewa Lipska’s Dear Ms. Schubert (Princeton University Press, 2021) benefits from a foreword in which he praises its author as a solitary writer who, like her friend Wisława Szymborska, revolted against the conventions of “women’s” poetry. Along with Anna Świrszczyńska and Julia Hartwig, Lipska (b. 1945) is credited with transforming the nature of the feminine lyric since 1945. Adding to their ranks are her two translators, Robin Davidson, a translator, academic, 2015–2017 poet laureate for the city of Houston, and finalist for Texas State Poet Laureate in 2017 and 2019, and Ewa Elżbieta Nowakowska, a prized and published translator and poet selected by Zagajewski as one of Kraków’s emerging younger poets. Finally, at the heart of Dear Ms. Schubert is yet another woman, the mysterious and elusive Ms. Schubert, to whom the volume is dedicated. Davidson and Nowakowska have included all of her appearances in Lipska’s work, starting with three poems from Ludzie dla podzątkujących (People for beginners), one poem from 1999, and three poems from Pogłos (Echoes). The main part of their volume is comprised of Droga pani Schubert (Dear Ms. Schubert) and Miłość, droga pani Schubert (Love, dear Ms. Schubert), which were published in quick succession in 2012 and 2013, and comprise twenty-six and twenty-eight poems, respectively. Dear Ms. Schubert evolved from the translators’ fascination with this evocative character that endured in Lipska’s work for sixteen years.