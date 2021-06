Thelma Evelyn (Ranum) Currence, 99, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her residence in Eldon, Missouri. She was born May 20, 1922 in Barnett, Missouri the daughter of the late Peter and Myrtie (McKay) Ranum. On August 16, 1939 in Eldon, Missouri she was united in marriage to James “Estel” Currence who preceded her in death on June 27, 1996.