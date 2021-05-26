Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

With New Investment, Totême Shoots for the Stars

By Natalie Theodosi
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON — Stockholm-based label Totême is taking on a minority investor to continue its growth and its path to becoming a global powerhouse headquartered in Sweden. The label, founded over seven years ago by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, has partnered with the Swedish investment fund Altor to fuel a global retail rollout, expansion in Asia and growth of key accessories categories.

wwd.com
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newness#Fashion Capital#Fashion Week#Business Growth#Capital Growth#Sales Growth#Organic Growth#New Investment#Swedish#Pr#Scandinavian#Mckinsey#Tmall#European#Stars#Brand#E Commerce Sales#Investor#Exponential Growth#Creative Collections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
Businessswfinstitute.org

GIC Invests in India’s Star Health and Allied Insurance

Singapore’s GIC Private Limited led the pre-IPO funding round with around Rs 600 crore investment in health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd. The Capital Group invested around Rs 300 crore. The total pre-IPO funding amount was Rs 1,200 crore. Star Health and Allied Insurance reported a 36.7%...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Moda Operandi Completes Deal to Bring in New Investment

Moda Operandi has turned the page, locking in new investment, and is moving forward with Jim Gold at the helm as chief executive officer. The luxury e-commerce company said it was working on a “significant capital increase” last month when it brought the Neiman Marcus veteran on board as CEO to work alongside founder and chief brand officer Lauren Santo Domingo.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Want Les Essentials Sold to Canadian Entrepreneurs

Want Les Essentiels has changed hands again. The Montreal-based leather goods brand, which was founded by twin brothers Byron and Dexter Peart in 2006, has been sold to another set of brothers: Jean-Philippe, François-Xavier and Guillaume Robert. The Roberts are Canadian entrepreneurs who own Quartz Co., an outerwear brand also...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

General Atlantic Invests in Buff City Soap

Private equity firm General Atlantic has made a minority investment in Buff City Soap, a plant-based personal care and laundry brand. Buff City was founded in 2013 and aims to create products that are free from harsh chemicals and detergents. The business’ handmade bar soaps feature colorful swirls and cost $7. Buff City also makes bath and shower products, body care and laundry detergent.
Businesscepro.com

Dirac Raises $17M in New Investment Funding

Swedish audio company Dirac today announced the completion of a direct share equity issue that raised $17.73-million USD (150 MSEK), with the funding coming from current investor DIG Investment and a new investor in TIN Fonder. According to Dirac CEO Peter Friedrichsen, the new equity raise values the company at...
NBABoston Globe

Four NBA stars to invest in Allston project

Harvard University’s Enterprise Research Campus project in Allston is getting a big-time assist from four NBA All-Stars. Andre Drummond of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, Andre Iguodala of the Miami Heat, and Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors have all committed to invest in Tishman Speyer’s mixed-use development of 14 acres on Western Avenue, across the street from Harvard Business School. (Their names were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.) New York-based Tishman Speyer won the development rights in part by committing to Harvard that at least 5 percent of the development’s equity would come from Black and Latino investors. The NBA players are part of that group. It also includes several businesspeople from Boston, including developer Richard Taylor and Boston Impact Initiative chief executive Betty Francisco, according to Tishman Speyer. The developer is considering building up to 1.9 million square feet in two phases at the site. Penny Pritzker, board member of the Harvard Allston Land Co., said this project is a natural extension of Harvard’s commitment to diversity. “Oftentimes, there’s a massive disparity in wealth creation in communities of color compared to white communities,” Pritzker said. “Why? Maybe it’s access to good deals. This plan ensures more diverse investors, and is a win-win for everyone.” — JON CHESTO.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Swedish perovskite startup picks up new investment

Magnora, an Oslo stock exchange-listed investor with various renewable energy interests, has increased its stake in Swedish company Evolar from 28.44% to 40.7%, exercising the first of three options available to the investor to increase its share, as part of longer-term cooperation between the two first announced in November 2020.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dream Team: LineDrive Announces New Investment Partnership

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LineDrive and Mauve Capital jointly announced the successful completion of a new partnership, effective immediately. Mauve's Managing Partner, Michael Abdella, will join LineDrive's existing leadership team as CEO, focusing on business strategy and growth initiatives, while LineDrive's Jim Johnson will continue to serve as President, focusing on the needs of manufacturers, distributors, and end-users.
Businessaltfi.com

SoftBank invests $250m in new fintech unicorn Zeta

The Vision Fund has made its latest fintech play with a $250m stake in retail banking tech provider Zeta. Image source: Zeta/ Ramki Gaddipati and Bhavin Turakhia. Europe has a new fintech unicorn. Zeta, a London-based, banking tech startup has secured $250m (£177m) in Series C funding from the SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing the company at $1.45bn (£1bn).
EconomyBusiness Insider

PLASTIC FINANCE: E.S.G Is the New Investment Theme

KARAWANG & WEST JAVA, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2021 / Plastic Finance:. After 6 months of intensive planning and work behind the scenes, We are finally ready to share our vision of circular economy with the world. Plastic Finance, a visionary circular economy token built to recycle, greenify, and socially empower through DeFI and Dapps outright implemented on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) framework.
Stockscoutts.com

Investments

Encouraging signs that the economic recovery is gathering momentum boosted investment markets in April. Could a lack of respect for mother nature cause the next pandemic?. The reasons why we were one of the first companies to support The Prince of Wales’s Terra Carta pledge on biodiversity. 2 min read.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

A$AP Rocky Becomes Klarna’s Latest Investor

For one day only, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, cofounder of Klarna, stepped aside to allow Rakin Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky to take over as chief executive officer of the global payments provider, bank and shopping service. “A$AP Rocky defies categorization,” Siemiatkowski said. “[He’s] a musician, actor, philanthropist, an opinion leader...
EconomyPosted by
WWD

Tmall, Givaudan Partner for Accelerated Scent Creation in China

PARIS – Tmall, Alibaba’s business-to-consumer platform, and Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier Givaudan have partnered to create the T-Lab Source Innovation Laboratory for accelerated fragrance development for China. In China – where fragrance remained unpopular for many years after the Cultural Revolution in the Sixties – there is currently a...
Economyetftrends.com

The ‘New Silk Road’? Investing in China’s Belt and Road Initiative

China’s ambitious infrastructure plan can be packaged in ETF form with the KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR). “China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), sometimes referred to as the New Silk Road, is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects ever conceived,” a Council on Foreign Relations article explained. “Launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping, the vast collection of development and investment initiatives would stretch from East Asia to Europe, significantly expanding China’s economic and political influence.”
NFLsportspromedia.com

Report: Nielsen investing in new ratings platform

New measurement platform to cover both linear and streaming numbers. US-based measurement specialist Nielsen is reorientating its business around a new broadcast ratings platform, the company’s chief financial officer, Linda Zukauckas, confirmed to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The launch of Nielsen One, a new measurement platform which combines ratings...
Businessthepaypers.com

ComplyAdvantage announces new investing by Goldman Sachs

ComplyAdvantage has announced a new investment by the Growth Equity team in Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The investment is an extension to the company’s Series C funding announced in July 2020. Goldman Sachs Asset Management joins a list of the company’s investors including the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Index Ventures, and Balderton Capital.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Virtual Currency (e-Money) Market is Booming Worldwide | Amazon, JD, Tencent, BaiDu

The Global Virtual Currency (e-Money) Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Virtual Currency (e-Money) Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Amazon, JD, Tencent, BaiDu, Cloudary & Netease etc have been looking into Virtual Currency (e-Money) as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Buys Majority Stake in Italian Textile Firm

MILAN — The Ermenegildo Zegna Group continues to beef up its textile division. The Italian luxury company has inked an agreement to buy a 60 percent stake in Tessitura Ubertino. Based in Prativero, in the outskirts of Biella, Italy, and in the same area where Zegna is headquartered, the mill specializes in high-end women’s fabrics such as tweeds and jacquards.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Will Retail Sales Continue to Climb? Survey Says: ‘Yes’

From revenge shopping to accelerated plans for travel on the horizon, a growing number of vaccinated consumers may be gearing up to give retail strong months ahead. According to new research by Pitney Bowes, U.S. consumers alone are set to increase spending by 9 percent this summer compared to summer 2020, with Gen Z and Millennials, in particular, expected to spend approximately 15 percent more on average across all categories.