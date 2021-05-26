Cancel
Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle – Official Announcement Trailer

By News Bot
 16 days ago

Leonardo Interactive presents a new prequel to their third person survival horror game Daymare: 1998 in the form of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, coming to consoles and PC via Steam in 2022. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into...

Video GamesIGN

Palia - Official Announcement Trailer

Welcome home, to the world of Palia! Palia is a community simulation massively multiplayer online gaming experience, where all players can not only build a home, but also a life. You'll be able to meet and befriend a large list of characters and experience an ever-evolving narrative with other players. Pre-alpha starts soon, for more information head over to www.palia.com.
Video GamesIGN

Vertigo Official Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

Take a look at the twisted trailer for Vertigo, as showcased during Guerrilla Collective 2021. In Vertigo, Ed Miller, a writer, came out unscathed from his car crash down into Bixby Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by the event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day. Prepare yourself for a most disturbing investigation inside the human mind: truth is sometimes worse than madness. Vertigo is coming to PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Aztech Forgotten Gods extended announcement trailer

Lienzo has put out an extended announcement trailer for Aztech Forgotten Gods, its Latinx-Futurism cyberstone colossus fighter. View it below. Aztech Forgotten Gods is slated for a 2021 launch on Switch. Learn more about the project here.
Video GamesIGN

World for Two - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for World for Two. In World for Two, a sudden catastrophe has left Earth on the verge of extinction. The Professor, the only survivor, spent years performing research in an underground laboratory trying to recreate life. The energy he needs to do this can only be harvested outdoors, where he himself cannot go. He created an android to help him. You. Plants are the only living things left in this world where human civilization is no more. The Professor and the android embark on a quest to bring life back to a dying world.
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of TianDing Official Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

Here's a new look at the sidescrolling action game about Liao Tianding, the legendary Taiwanese Folk Hero, as showcased during Guerrilla Collective 2021. In The Legend of TianDing, explore the dazzling streets of Colonial Japanese Taiwan in the early 20th century, as you rob the rich, feed the poor, and expose the darkness lurking in the heart of Taipei.
Video GamesIGN

Overboard! - Official Release Trailer

Overboard! is the new game from the developers of 80 Days and Heaven's Vault that puts you in the shoes of Veronica Villensey, a West End starlet who pushed her husband overboard. You need to cover your tracks and pin the murder on someone else. Each NPC has their own agenda and they move around the ship as they please. As always in inkle's games, every choice you make shapes the story... sometimes to Veronica's benefit, other times not so much! Overboard! is out now on PC, Nintendo Switch and iOS devices.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Officially Announced

Can you run Crysis… this time three times?! This will be the new catchphrase for game company Crytek as they announce the newest glorious collection: Crysis Remastered Trilogy and it is now official. Crytek revealed that the remastered trilogy will be launching sometime in fall 2021 and it will be...
Video GamesIGN

Loopmancer - Official Announcement Trailer

Loopmancer is a 3D platformer, roguelite, action game with a Cyberpunk theme, developed by Ebrain Studio. Set in 2064 in a fictional futuristic city inspired by Hong Kong, bionic prosthetics have become commonplace. Taking on the role of private detective Xiang Zi Xu, who has been reborn after an accidental death, you'll need to fight against enemies in fast-paced combat using a large selection of guns, melee weapons, and tech. Loopmancer will be released on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
MoviesGamespot

Valorant - Official "DUALITY" Cinematic Lore Trailer

A year ago today, we met our VALORANT Agents as they battled a strange new threat in the DUELISTS cinematic. Here we tell the story of the aftermath, as the Agents race to the next flashpoint to try and prevent another attack.
Video GamesIGN

No More Heroes - Steam Launch Date Announcement Trailer

Travis Touchdown makes his way to PC via Steam when No More Heroes arrives on June 9, 2021. Check out the trailer. In No More Heroes, Travis Touchdown starts off as the #11 ranked assassin in the United Assassins Association (UAA). With his trusty beam katana, he must face off against the world's top 10 assassins. No More Heroes arrives on PC with support for HD resolutions, 60FPS gameplay, and additional features including Steam Cloud support.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Where to watch Battlefield’s Official Reveal Trailer

We’re all excited about the upcoming first-person shooter, Battlefield. The super-extended workforce consisting of multiple renowned video game developing studios working on the game is getting ready for an official reveal. The most exciting part is that we’re just 2 days away from its very first reveal if we don’t count the leaked footage—just a reminder, the game’s called just Battlefield and will be a sequel to Battlefield 4.
Video Gamesfiz-x.com

Singularity 6 PALIA Announcement Trailer is Here!

Palia is the first game from Singularity 6. The game seems to have a stunning fantasy world that looks entertaining and is described as a “community simulation massively multiplayer online game.”. As a player, you’ll be able to build a home, have a life, meet characters, and enjoy an evolving...
Video GamesGamespot

Rainbow Six Extraction - Official Title Reveal Trailer

In Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, assemble your team of Operators to take on an always-evolving alien threat. Just make sure that no one gets left behind. Tune in to Ubisoft Forward on June 12 at 12pm PT for the worldwide reveal.
Video GamesIGN

Rubber Bandits - Announcement Trailer

Check out this fun trailer for this upcoming physics-based multiplayer party brawler, Rubber Bandits. A playable sneak preview, Rubber Bandits: Summer Prologue, featuring a variety of summer-themed levels, weapons, and characters, is available now on Steam. Rubber Bandits launches in 2021.
Video GamesIGN

Golf Club Wasteland Announcement Trailer

Developed by Untold Tales and Demagog Studio, Golf Club Wasteland is a side-scrolling platformer/golf puzzle hybrid in which you hit your golf ball through courses that involve moving components, hazards, and obstacles. Each course/level tells a story of the Earth that was, with satirical elements that poke fun of our modern day lives. This is all sound tracked by 'Radio Nostalgia From Mars', a radio station of the future that caters to the tastes of people fondly remembering the 2020s. Golf Club Wasteland has three distinct modes; Story Mode is designed for the more casual player looking for a scenic round of golf and to absorb the story of this dead Earth. Challenge Mode, meanwhile, sets a par for each course and challenges players to come in under par using their skill and puzzle solving intellect. The hardest difficulty, Iron Mode, provides almost no room for error for the most seasoned post-apocalypse golfers. Releasing on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this August, every copy of Golf Club Wasteland comes with the digital soundtrack and a graphic novel art book that expands the backstory of the lone golfer, Charley. A demo will be made available from mid-June on Steam.
Video Gameseasybranches.com

El Paso, Elsewhere - Official Announcement Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2021 - IGN

Take on werewolves and more in El Paso, Elsewhere, a supernatural neo-noir third-person shooter that is headed to PC, revealed during Guerrilla Collective 20... https://gematsu.com/tag/ultra-agehttps://gematsu.com/gallery/ultra-ageUltra Age----------------Platforms: TBAPublisher: Dangen Entertainment, IntragamesDevel... LatestLY. 1 days ago. Get latest articles and stories on Tech at LatestLY. It has recently come to light that...
Video Gamesava360.com

Trifox - Announce Trailer | PS5, PS4

Trifox is a colourful and cartoonish action-adventure featuring a phenomenal fox with a multitude of talents! After his home is attacked and his TV remote stolen, Trifox sets out in pursuit of the mysterious looters in an action-packed adventure inspired by the golden age of 3D platformers. Use magic, might, and marvelous gadgets to outfox foes across four danger-filled worlds as you fight your way to a final showdown at Villain HQ!