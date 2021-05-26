Tod’s Names Chief Marketing and Communication Officer
NEW AT TOD’S: Tod’s SpA chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle has increasingly been focusing on omnichannel distribution and communication across the board. In light of this, the Italian luxury group is adding a position: chief marketing and communication officer of the Tod’s brand. Tod’s has tapped Michele Giacalone to fill this role. He will be based in Milan, reporting to the brand’s general manager, Carlo Alberto Beretta.wwd.com