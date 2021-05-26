Tod’s Names Chief Marketing and Communication Officer

Evercore (EVR) - Get Report announced today that it has named Celeste Mellet Brown as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2021. As CFO, she will be responsible for Evercore's financial, tax, internal audit, information technology, investor relations, communications and real estate functions. She will succeed Robert B. Walsh, who today announced his intention to retire from Evercore on December 31, 2021. Ms. Mellet Brown will become a Senior Managing Director of Evercore on July 1, 2021 allowing her to work with Mr. Walsh, both before and after assuming the role of CFO, to ensure a seamless transition.