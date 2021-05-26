Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland, ME

Couple charged after 3-year-old found in ferry parking lot

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A Knox couple faces drug and child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old boy was found alone in a ferry terminal parking lot, police said.

Paul Mahonen Jr., 43, was charged with trafficking drugs while Nicole Caven-Gardner, 32, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Rockland Police Chief Christopher Young said Tuesday.

Police used social media and went door to door trying to find the child’s parents or guardians on April 27.

They ultimately found the couple in a motel room with “a large amount” of cocaine and fentanyl, Young said.

Police took the child to an area hospital as a precaution, and the child was released to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Young said.

Caven-Gardner and Mahonen were released from the Knox County Jail. It was not known if they have an attorney.

The AP couldn’t locate contact information for Caven-Gardner. Mahonen didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Rockland, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Rockland, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#Child Endangerment#Rockland County#Police Chief#Ap#Rockland Police#Knox County Jail#Parking#Door#Drugs#Guardians#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
HHS
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Maine StateWMTW

Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say

BATH, Maine — Deputies have filed charges in connection with an incident last week where a 2-year old boy accidentally shot his parents with a gun left on a nightstand. The child’s father, Ian Carr, 25, of West Bath, was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Maine State Police Seek Waterboro Man with Many Active Warrants

Maine State Police are asking for the public's help locating a Waterboro man, who's wanted on multiple active warrants. Darren Foglio, 51, is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, and 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and is known to frequent the Waterboro and Lyman areas. Police say Foglio has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a warrant for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Police say he is not considered dangerous.
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Two Adults & One Child Dead in Crash, Brunswick, Maine

A fiery crash on Route 1 in Brunswick that claimed the lives of two adults and a girl remains under investigation. According to Brunswick Police, the vehicle crashed into a rock embankment and was quickly engulfed in flames. Several passersby were able to pull the children out of the back seat, but were unable to free the adults.
Maine StateMetroWest Daily News

Maine man hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH — A man suffered severe injuries Saturday when he crashed his motorcycle into a fire hydrant and utility pole, authorities said. The man’s condition is not known, police spokesman Sgt. Zachary Attaway said Monday. Attaway did not identify the man, saying only that he was in his 60s and...
Rockland, MEpenbaypilot.com

Officer Jeff Aeschlimann awarded 2020 Rockland Police Officer of the Year

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at a ceremony at the Rockland Police Department, Officer Jeff Aeschlimann was awarded the 2020 Rockland Police Officer of the Year Award. Officer Aeschlimann was nominated for this award by several of his peers. Officer Aeschlimann was the unanimous choice of the nominating committee, whose...
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Rockland, MEpenbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Cause of Birch Street house fire determined

ROCKLAND — A Rockland resident received treatment for burns to her hands and feet Friday morning, May 14, after a passerby noticed smoke and flames coming from the second story of a Birch Street home. Minutes later, Rockland police arrived to find a single woman on the front lawn and smoke in the building.
Rockland, MEpenbaypilot.com

Area firefighters extinguish Rockland house fire on Birch Street

ROCKLAND — Just before 6 a.m., area firefighters responded to a mutual aid call of a house fire on Birch Street, in Rockland. First on-scene firefighters arrived at 19 Birch Street, Friday, May 14, 2021 to find smoke coming from the second floor of a house, and heavy fire within, after being dispatched by Knox Regional Communications Center at approximately 5:45 a.m. Within 15 minutes, the Rockland and Rockport firefighters had the majority of the flames knocked down, while the Camden firefighters served as the rapid intervention response team charged with being ready to enter the structure if a mayday call should come.
Rockland, MEwabi.tv

One person injured after Thursday night fire in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - One person was sent to the hospital after a fire in Rockland on Thursday. Just before six p.m. Thursday evening, a passerby called 911 to report a fire. When fire crews arrived on scene they found a person on the lawn and the home full of...