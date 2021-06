On Friday, the city of Chicago will completely lift COVID-19 restrictions at restaurants, but developers and restaurants owners worry that it will take more time for downtown business to recover. Foot traffic has perilously dropped since March 2020 in the Loop thanks to vacant office buildings. companies moving into new headquarters, and a plunge in tourism. Wanting to encourage Chicagoans to patronize restaurants and stores, the city will shut down three major downtown arteries and pedestrianize them to allow outdoor dining, concerts, and “Instagramable installations.”