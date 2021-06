Friends: The Reunion is now streaming on HBO Max and it features tons of touching moments with Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing). There were also many guests in the special ranging from former Friends guest stars to celebrities who love the sitcom, including Lady Gaga. The superstar showed up to sing Phoebe's famous song "Smelly Cat" alongside Kudrow, much to the delight of the Internet. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (via Entertainment Weekly) Kudrow talked about her emotional encounter with Lady Gaga and revealed she had to re-learn the infamous tune.