Kinston, NC

CASE UPDATE: Kinston Police make arrest in downtown assault, seek help in locating second suspect

By Neuse News
neusenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, May 20, 2021, Officers of the Kinston Police Department obtained additional warrants on Joseph Dixon Hughes and Clinton Wade Christmas for Second Degree Murder for their involvement in this case. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Clinton Wade Christmas turned himself into officers of the Kinston Police Department at...

Kinston, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kinston, NC
City
Wade, NC
City
Clinton, NC
