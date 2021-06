The recently-crowned winningest team in NASCAR history looks unstoppable. Kyle Larson's win today at Sonoma, his third of the season, was not quite as effortless as his win at Charlotte last weekend, but it was close. Larson led 57 of 92 laps, and he trounced the only other two competitive cars of the day, the No. 9 of Chase Elliott and No. 19 of Martin Truex Jr. on restarts and on track time and time again. At one point, Elliott's superior strategy forced Larson to navigate through the field from fifth, six seconds back, to take the lead; he did so in a mere handful of laps.