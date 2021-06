ForeverLawn of the Carolinas, a premium provider of ForeverLawn synthetic turf products and installation services in North Carolina, has teamed up with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller for the upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Saturday, May 29, at 1:00pm EDT. Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the #0 Camaro, affectionately dubbed the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by his fans, sporting the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme. ForeverLawn signed a 15-race deal with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series, and the May 29 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the next race in the agreement. The race will be broadcast live on FS1.