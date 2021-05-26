VC GIVEAWAY | Win 1 of 5 Signed Vadim Gluzman's "Beethoven, Schnittke No. 3" CDs

With the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth just behind us, where might his music lead us in the future? This spring’s piano department PianoScope project, Beethoven Now, seeks to answer this question. Twelve participating pianists have selected one Beethoven sonata movement to pair with one contemporary work from a diverse range of composers, including Margaret Bonds (who studied in Juilliard’s Extension Division in the 1950s), Lowell Liebermann (BM ’82, MM ’84, DMA ’87, composition), Shinuh Lee, John Adams, William Grant Still, and composition students Hannah Ishizaki, a third-year, and Tengku Irfan (Pre-College ’16; BM ’20, piano and composition), a first-year master’s student. As part of a series of seminars on Beethoven’s music, composer Melinda Wagner, the chair of the composition department, will speak about Beethoven’s influence in contemporary music. “My work is very informed by Beethoven, whose music is so narrative,” she says. “He uses anticipation and expectation and surprise so much and he’s obviously pushed the envelope, formally; I go back to Beethoven all the time.”