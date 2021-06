When someone has some juicy barn finds, we’ll always come running. These fascinating endeavors have produced some of the coolest discoveries and builds in the automotive community. Now and then you find something that, while it may be humble, still have insane potential. This 1983 Chevrolet Silverado fits that description perfectly. While many other small trucks can be found in the garages of the famous Hoonigan team and others like them, this is simply just an old truck that's been covered in dust from years of sitting inside. This square body beast has become one of America’s favorite truck platforms.