Columbia, SC

Richland County pools to open Memorial Weekend

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) announced it will be opening three of the county-operated public pools during Memorial Day Weekend. On opening days of Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, pools at Trenholm, St. Andrews, and Eastover parks will be open 2-7 p.m. After Memorial...

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

