Old Globe theater appoints two new associate producers
The Old Globe announced Wednesday the appointment of Lamar Perry and Kim Montelibano Heil to the new positions of associate producer. Perry has worked as an artistic associate at the Globe since 2018. Montelibano Heil has served as associate producer and casting director at San Diego Repertory Theatre since 2017. She is rejoining the Globe, where she worked from 2004 to 2013 in the education and artistic departments.