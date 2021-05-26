Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Old Globe theater appoints two new associate producers

By Pam Kragen
sandiegouniontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Old Globe announced Wednesday the appointment of Lamar Perry and Kim Montelibano Heil to the new positions of associate producer. Perry has worked as an artistic associate at the Globe since 2018. Montelibano Heil has served as associate producer and casting director at San Diego Repertory Theatre since 2017. She is rejoining the Globe, where she worked from 2004 to 2013 in the education and artistic departments.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artistic Director#Musical Director#Repertory Theatre Award#Musical Theater#Musical Theatre#The Old Globe#American#Instagram Live#Bipoc#Associate Producer#Producers#Artistic Departments#Education Director#Casting#Outreach#Upcoming Projects#Mentors#Nationwide#Imagination#Key Positions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHA Highlights GEM Nominees, 1127 F Avenue And 532 Marina Ave

This article is the third in a series about CHA’s Going the Extra Mile Award. Each year, the GEM Committee considers historic homes and properties that have been nominated by Coronado Historical Association (CHA) membership. GEM Award finalists must have completed a recent restoration or renovation project true to the historic character of the home by December 31 of the prior year. The GEM committee researches the history of each home before making its selections. The Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Committee is pleased to announce this year’s finalists in a series of articles over the next few weeks. The winner will be honored at the Annual National Preservation Month Symposium on Thursday, May 21, 2021. These are Coronado’s GEMs. These owners truly Go the Extra Mile.
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

Save the Date for Scoop San Diego’s Charity Ice Cream Festival

This Saturday, May 22, Scoop San Diego is hosting a drive-thru version of its popular San Diego Ice Cream Festival at Balboa Park to raise money for Feeding San Diego. More than two dozen local ice cream and gelato shops will be on hand to pass out samples, including Stella Jean’s, Mr. Trustee, Salt & Straw, Holy Paleta, and Snoice.
San Diego County, CAsandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Randy's Donuts To Open Big In San Diego County With 10 Locations Planned

Los Angeles' iconic Randy's Donuts has big expansion plans in the works, including 10 locations set to open around San Diego County. Founded in 1952 and best known for its 33-foot giant donut sculpture on the roof of its original location, Randy's Donuts recently signed a franchise development deal that includes 10 stores set to open in San Diego County. Randy's also has plan for 78 stores throughout California in addition to 7 company stores (Santa Monica to open in summer), 10 company affiliated stores in development in Las Vegas and 7 in Central California. It also continues its growth internationally by adding franchise development deals for France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain to its international market now totaling 64 stores. In total, 165 stores are set to open. Randy's currently has four locations in the greater Los Angeles area - Inglewood, Century City, El Segundo and Hollywood.